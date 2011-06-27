Used 2008 Chevrolet Aveo Consumer Reviews
Happy camper !
I purchased this car new in late 2008. It has 120k miles on it. the only problems I have had with it is the valve cover gasket likes to leak after 2-3 years and the headlights got so foggy I just replaced the assemblies with new ones. I change the gasket myself so thats really not that big an issue. Air conditioning still works great and I still get 34mpg highway. The a/c reduces power on takeoff and lowers gas mileage but thats to be expected on a baby car. I had the timing belt replaced at 80k miles along with the water pump and idler pulleys and the old belt still looked very good. I have been very happy with this car and hope to drive it well over 200k miles.
Not bad for the money
We bought this car in June of this year as a commuter. We then used it for a 32 hundred mile trip through Northern Ontario where gas prices average about $1.08 a liter.($4.18 a U S gallon). Cost us $95 to drive from South of Ottawa to Thunder Bay, a distance of over 1100 miles. Had no problems on the semi Alpine grades and never got below 4th gear. Drove 10 hours a day and no back ache, most comfortable seats on the little car market and the air worked well but sucked power from the slightly too small engine. I have had Kia, Toyata, Ford and even a Russian Lada but this is the most comfortable car we have ever owned including our current Oldsmobile. 4000 miles on it in 3 weeks,love it.
An honest review
This is my 2nd Aveo hatchback. My 1st was a 2004 (1st year production). It was the automatic and I learned that to get the most out of this vehicle, I should have gotten the 5-speed. I only had this car for 1 year as I traded it on a Honda Element. I regretted it from day one. Anyway, last year (2008) I purchased another Aveo5 LS 5-speed new for $12,000 "out-the-door". It was equipped with factory cruise control and was pinstriped! I now have almost 25,000 miles on it and it still is a great car! I get an honest 35 MPG without the air on and 32 with the air on. I have noticed that on the highway I only get 30 MPG when the cruise is set to 72 MPH. Great car..minor issues covered by warranty.
won't buy a chevy again
I have my aveo for 4 years now and only have 32, 000 miles on it. I have had nothing put issues with this cars electrical system. First my tire pressure light comes on all the time, now I have my oil light come on and off. I was told by the dealer that it is a sensor problem and they cost 257.00. Now my check engine light is on. Of course this is the same problem. This sensor will cost 357.00. So far I have not fixed them and not sure I will. I will have the car paid off in may of next year, then its so long piece of crap car.
3rd Aveo and loving it!
I am not sure if some people get lemons, but we are on our 3rd Aveo and have never had a significant problem. I have had both LS and LT models. I now have an automatic LT sedan and average 30 mpg's combined city/highway on a regular basis. I drive normally most of the time but I suspect some people who complain about MPG's just really drive their cars way too hard. I get excellent deals from my dealer and commute 60 miles a day making this car a real money saver. Due to the lower cost of the car I spend much less overall on this car than my friends who but imports in the same class.
