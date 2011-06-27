Used 2007 Chevrolet Aveo Consumer Reviews
She's a good old gal
I bought my basic Aveo in Feb 2007 right off the lot, brand new. My little silver bullet has been a pretty car with only a few minor problems. in 2012 i had to get the valve cover gasket replaced, 2013 both rotors had gone bad, but mechanically, she really has had any major motor issues. I feel she has a few good years left, as i don't think the basic model was intended to last beyond 10yrs. But, she may surprise me and keep on going.
Simply The Best Decision You Can Make
I looked and test drove, Honda Fit, Toyota Scion, Toyota Yaris and Kia Rio... Former Suzuki Grand Vitara Owner (2005 Lease) .... ABSOLUTELY THE BEST DECISION WOULD BE AVEO!!!... I have little to NO engine noise whatsoever, very smooth suspension, it does not have the torsion bar (ind. suspension), lots of cool little "features" that are common on premiums, great handling and response and EXCELLENT fuel mileage and I could compare that to my families Toyota Prius... Just the BEST investment I could have made...
07 Aveo LS sedan
I purchased this car this month in order to get too and from school. What a great investment. this is my first manual transmission car and "BOY" is this little thing fun.It looks good going down the road and is an overall great car. Not to mention this thing will take you 400 miles on a single tank of gas.
Little Red Car
Bought this car for commuting after the gas prices finally got too much for me to pay with my truck. Been through two midwest winters and although it is small and light, trouble on the road from snow and ice has been minimal. The heater puts out enough heat to be comfortable and the vents are well placed for comfort. The high seating position is a treat and the turning radius makes in town driving easy. Bought the car used so had to accept that there is no cd player, but the aux. input has more than made up for it. The car has more pick up and go than I had anticipated and has great driver visibility and has been extremely reliable up to this point.
Aveo: a real contender, poorly marketed
GM cannot figure out why they can't sell cars. Here is a pleasing, cool, practical contender in the Mini club but who's to know? Great gear box, precise steering feel, amazingly quiet with a compliant, controlled ride. The only weakness I could find: the seat has little support (you sit on it, not in it) and the headrest is somewhat annoying and doesn't support the head comfortably. But, a definite "must drive" when considering Fit, Yaris, etc. A well developed package for all-around use that puts a smile on your face.
