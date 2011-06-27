Used 2004 Chevrolet Astro Consumer Reviews
Good Van
Our family expanded so we bought this van with 34k miles for a great price. We travel home 3 to 4 times a year (1000mi round trip) and it runs like a charm. No problems. I feel safe when my wife is alone with the kids on trips. Love the rear air and towing capacity
Minivan it is not...
I would have to disagree with Edmunds on the "dated" Astro/Safari vans. Are they the newest design? No. Do they still sell units? Yes. This van is not a mini van. Find me a competing Japanese unit that can tow 5400 lbs! This is a towing vehicle that can also seat 6 in style, and 8 with comfort. And you can park it in a mall parking space with a minimum difficulty. It doesn't handle like a minivan because it isn't. Its a 1/2 ton pickup with a big cabin for people. It really is in a category by itself. When mine reaches 200K miles, I'll go buy another one.
GM take a hint.
The best vehicle in its class. The problem is that it's the only one in its class. Because of no competition, GM has treated the Astro like an ugly step child. The last revision was nearly ten years ago. I upgraded to a 2000 model from the '91 I had. The only noticeable difference beside appearance was the reliability of a newer vehicle. After just a few years my new van rattled just like my old one. I've had many service calls that were fortunately under warranty. Delco batteries only last two years in Florida.I love my van but I'm sorry that when I'm ready for a new one, GM will have done little to give me a reason to buy.
2nd Astro Van
The first one I bought was a 1995, drove it 109,000 miles, the transfer case went, replaced it for $2300 then traded it for a 2004 model. It is now 2008 and I have 51,000 miles and need a new transfer case. Both vehicles had electrical problems with the 'check engine soon' light, numerous brake repairs and each needed idler arms and torsion bars. I love the van tho and today when my mechanic told me to junk it because I needed a transfer case and a brake hub and a speed sensor, I said no. But, now, I need to find a more reliable vehicle that will carry and do all the family stuff that my van does.
LEGROOM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
THE LEG ROOM IN THE FRONT SEATS IS VERY LIMITED.
Sponsored cars related to the Astro
Related Used 2004 Chevrolet Astro info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD