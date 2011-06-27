Used 1990 Chevrolet Astro Consumer Reviews
good van
I have this van for over 8 years, I bought it with 160,000 miles on it tranny went out at 245,000 same with fuel pump alternator went out at 250,000 I drove this van till 600,000 on thrid tranny had a few minor problems, I sold it to buy one with less mileage, my friend bought this van and has been driving it for two years
Love my Astro
I bought my Astro new off the lot with 40 miles on it. I now have over 221,000 miles on it. I have traveled all over the U.S. in my van, I pull a 1968, 16ft camper with it, it takes me up to the ski resorts in the winter and drives me on the beach at the ocean. I love my van. Even if I get something else to drive I plan to keep my little van.
A very reliable vehicle
I have 127,000 miles on my 1990 Astro van and have had no major trouble with it other than a few of the door locks going bad. It's very reliable and it's wonderful how well it gets around in the winter time! I'm never afraid to go out on the snowy roads here in NW Pa. My in-laws have 300 thousand miles on theirs and still don't hesitate to drive it cross country!
1990 Custom Astro
I have owned my Astro for 12+ years and loved every minute of it. It has taken trips from Canada to Florida and all points in between. I used it as a cargo van, loading it over its maximum capacity to mounting the seats and carrying passengers. I have also gone on numerous camping trips with my Astro. This is truly the best Mini Van every built! Thank-you General Motors for building a Great Mini Van, I have since purchased a 2001 GMC Safari and now reliving my experiences with my new found love. Keep up the good work and Long Live the Astro / Safari's
The best value!!!
I bought my Astro new. The biggest repair I have ever had on the van was the locks failing. All I have had to do is normal repairs. The back door just failed last year at 185,000 miles. I havent had it fixed. It almost has 200,000 miles on it and I still has get up and go. It doesnt run like it has 198,500 miles on it. I'm looking at getting a newer one.
