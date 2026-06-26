We Experience 40 Years of GM Safety Advancements Through the Lens of a 1990 Chevy Suburban

Braking fast, braking well

While the '90 Suburban didn’t move during our visit to the Proving Grounds, we sampled emergency braking in the Blazer EV, as a GM test driver launched us across a handling pad toward another "car," which was really a moving balloon on wheels crossing into our path. Without engagement from the driver, the Blazer braked itself to a stop in front of the balloon-mobile, preventing what would have been a T-bone collision. GM calls this intersection automatic emergency braking, and in a similar real-life incident, it would prevent airbags from firing, glass from shattering and a visit to the emergency room.

We tested front pedestrian braking in a 2027 Chevy Bolt, which worked similarly well. As the Bolt came alongside a strategically placed GM BrightDrop truck, a drone mimicking a skateboarder rolled in front, causing the Bolt to quickly skid to a halt. We also rode shotgun in a Chevy Traverse, which stopped in its tracks during a simulated near-bicycle crash.

The Bolt starts at $28,995, the Traverse starts at $42,795, and the Blazer EV starts at $45,495. None are close to the elevated spot the Suburban held in Chevy's lineup in 1990, when it cost $17,405 new. Adjusted for inflation, that's $45,783 in today's money, though a similar four-wheel-drive Suburban now starts at $69,495.

"Now it's at the point where they expect it [advanced safety] to be in vehicles," said Mike Carpenter, one of GM's vehicle safety engineers.

For years, companies like Volvo and Subaru made safety features their calling cards, while other automakers were content to make them safety package add-ons or lump key features in with tech packages.

"They [customers] don't want to make a choice on safety," said Pam Walz, senior marketing manager for Chevrolet SUVs. "They want them to be standard."