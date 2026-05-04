The Best Plug-in Hybrid SUVs of 2026

Plug-in hybrids occupy an ideal middle ground between internal-combustion-engine cars and pure battery electric vehicles. This wasn't always the case, but now as PHEVs get more usable electric-only range and prices are more competitive with internal-combustion models, we wholeheartedly recommend them to a wide variety of buyers.

The benefits of a PHEV are especially notable in SUVs. This is because SUVs are bigger, heavier and less efficient than cars as a rule, and the addition of an efficient electrified drivetrain offsets the efficiency penalty considerably. A PHEV also asks very little in the way of compromise from its owner.

With a PHEV, you're not forced to think in terms of charging station availability because you have the internal-combustion engine. You can plug in at home, and because your battery is much smaller than an EV's, even charging at Level 1 from a 110-volt outlet is meaningful.

Below are our top two picks for PHEV SUVs in each of four categories and why they stand out.

Best Small Plug-in Hybrid SUV

Our pick: 2025 Hyundai Tucson PHEV

Why it won: 32 miles of electric range; roomy and comfy interior; great tech