- Plug-in hybrids are an ideal choice for most buyers looking for more efficiency.
- Plug-ins are often cheaper than pure EVs and offer the flexibility of internal combustion.
- Here are our top choices, plus an alternative to consider for your next SUV.
The Best Plug-in Hybrid SUVs of 2026
Plug-in hybrid SUVs represent the sweet spot between fully electric SUVs and less efficient pure internal-combustion models, but which ones are the best?
Plug-in hybrids occupy an ideal middle ground between internal-combustion-engine cars and pure battery electric vehicles. This wasn't always the case, but now as PHEVs get more usable electric-only range and prices are more competitive with internal-combustion models, we wholeheartedly recommend them to a wide variety of buyers.
The benefits of a PHEV are especially notable in SUVs. This is because SUVs are bigger, heavier and less efficient than cars as a rule, and the addition of an efficient electrified drivetrain offsets the efficiency penalty considerably. A PHEV also asks very little in the way of compromise from its owner.
With a PHEV, you're not forced to think in terms of charging station availability because you have the internal-combustion engine. You can plug in at home, and because your battery is much smaller than an EV's, even charging at Level 1 from a 110-volt outlet is meaningful.
Below are our top two picks for PHEV SUVs in each of four categories and why they stand out.
Best Small Plug-in Hybrid SUV
Our pick: 2025 Hyundai Tucson PHEV
Why it won: 32 miles of electric range; roomy and comfy interior; great tech
The regular Hyundai Tucson is great. It's handsome, comfortable and well equipped, and it's backed by an awesome warranty. The PHEV has all that and it will do 32 miles on electric power alone. That's easily enough for most people to commute without using the internal combustion engine at all. Of course, the price difference between the PHEV and the standard Tucson is kind of a bummer, but lithium-ion batteries and electric motors aren't cheap. We think it's worth the increased cost.
Also worth considering: 2025 Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid
The Niro PHEV uses effectively the same hybrid system as the Tucson, meaning this smaller SUV is good for 33 miles of electric range. It's also cool-looking inside and out, and it's pleasant to drive. The main reason we're giving it runner-up status is that Kia discontinued it for the 2026 model year. If you have the opportunity to snap up a 2025 model, do so. You won't regret it.
Best Midsize Plug-in Hybrid SUV
Our pick: 2025 Chrysler Pacifica PHEV
Why it won: It's the only minivan that offers a fully electric drive mode.
You're probably shouting at your screen right now, "Minivans aren't SUVs!" but what if we told you that they kind of are? Hear us out, seriously. They offer lots of room for people and stuff, most have three rows of seats, plenty of them come with all-wheel drive, and you get a slightly higher driving position than you would in a sedan. Also, not that many minivans are being made anymore, which we think is sad, so we're lumping them in with midsize SUVs.
Taxonomy arguments aside, we love the Pacifica PHEV. It has a nice cabin, it's very easy to see out of, and it has a useful 32 miles of EV range. Regrettably, the PHEV's battery pack makes the excellent Stow 'n Go seats of the standard Pacifica a no-stow, no-go proposition, but the trade-off in efficiency is worth it. Like the Niro PHEV, the Pacifica PHEV was dropped for the 2026 model year, so get a 2025 model while you can.
Also worth considering: 2026 Mazda CX-90 PHEV
The Mazda CX-90 PHEV is an awesome runner-up choice if you aren't ready to embrace the fact that minivans are actually cool. With gorgeous styling, great handling and a luxurious interior, it has a lot to offer. Unfortunately, the cargo area is a bit small, the third-row seats are teensy, and the engine/electric drivetrain can be a little slow to respond to throttle inputs. Still, it's worth considering for many buyers.
Best Luxury Small Plug-in Hybrid SUV
Our pick: 2026 Lexus NX PHEV
Why it won: Lovely interior with typical Lexus build quality; efficient drivetrain; robust list of standard features
Despite being a sort of middle child for Lexus, the NX is one of our favorite models to wear that badge. It's small, which makes it easy to live with in a busy city, and it's still a Lexus, which means it's built like a bank vault with really nice materials. It's very efficient in 450h+ trim, and while not sporty at all, it's quite pleasant to drive. It's a great foot in the door for anyone who wants to try an electrified vehicle without stepping too far out of their comfort zone.
Also worth considering: 2026 Volvo XC60 Plug-in Hybrid
The Volvo XC60 Plug-in Hybrid is an excellent second option thanks to its exceedingly comfortable interior, understated good looks and roomy back seat. The fact that the ride isn't as smooth as the Lexus' and that it's kind of boring to drive are what relegated it to runner-up status. Still, if sedate and stylish are your thing, the XC60 PHEV is for you.
Best Luxury Midsize Plug-in Hybrid SUV
Our pick: 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e 4Matic
Why it won: Well-appointed and quiet interior; efficient drivetrain with usable electric range; helpful voice command system
Overall, Mercedes' GLE is an excellent luxury SUV. It does almost everything right when it comes to design, materials choice, drivetrain, infotainment and comfort. Adding in the ability to drive it in EV mode for 50 miles just feels like icing on this luxurious Teutonic cake. It will even fully charge in three hours on a Level 2 home charger, making it as easy to use as Mercedes intended. Sure, it's not cheap, and adding any options causes the price to go up quickly, but that's just German cars for you.
Also worth considering: 2026 BMW X5 xDrive50e
BMW's plug-in X5 is a great choice if you want a bit of spice to go with your efficiency. The xDrive50e packs nearly 500 horsepower and puts all that power to the ground through a great chassis, making for a midsize SUV that's powerful and fun to drive. The interior is very well appointed and high-tech, but as with most BMWs, it can feel a little stark compared to the cabin of the Mercedes. The cargo area is generous, but in our opinion, there aren't enough places to put all your stuff in the cabin.