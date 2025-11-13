The 2026 Nissan Pathfinder's New Tech Now Competes With Kia and Toyota

Can the Pathfinder keep up with the Sorentos and Highlanders of the world?

2026 Nissan Pathfinder First Look
  • The 2026 Nissan Pathfinder gets a huge tech upgrade across the range.
  • There are also plenty of other new features that make life a bit easier.
  • These might be the improvements the Pathfinder needs to properly compete against rivals.

Nissan is in need of many things — sales, money, and a reputation redux are all among them. A key player in putting the last few years right is the Pathfinder, and for 2026, Nissan is giving its trusty midsizer a much-appreciated update that should finally help it compete with rivals from Kia, Toyota and more.

The Pathfinder's design changes might be subtle, but they're there. Nissan has endowed the Pathfinder with some fresh looks for 2026, the most obvious of which will be the new grille and the lamb chops that now adorn the sides of the front bumper. The rear fascia is also new, but overall, the Pathy keeps its relatively rugged look. 

2026 Nissan Pathfinder First Look

Standard across the 2026 Pathfinder range is a fresh 12.3-inch infotainment display with the latest iteration of Nissan's in-house infotainment system. It comes with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Google features (like its voice assistant) built right in, and is miles nicer to look at and use than Nissan's old system. We've already experienced it in the Armada, and it impressed us. 

The tech updates don't stop there. There is a new surround-view camera system and a 180-degree camera view up front. The system also now includes an intelligent pass-through hood where the camera system records what you've just driven over to give you a look at what's right underneath you. 

That will be helpful for the occasional tricky parking maneuver or off-roading. If you are taking your Pathfinder to find new paths, the off-road-specific Rock Creek model also gets updates. The optional Premium package adds a sunroof, heated steering wheel, wireless charging, and a 12-volt power outlet in the cargo area. 

2026 Nissan Pathfinder First Look

The SL trim (the second-highest you can get) now also has a customizable digital instrument cluster that used to be exclusive to the top-spec Platinum model. Speaking of the Platinum, changes to that trim include a new design for the wheels, some new seat quilting patterns, and what Nissan calls "wood-tone" trim for that sort-of-luxury vibe (probably). 

As for the rest of the Pathfinder, it's mostly unchanged. The standard naturally aspirated V6 (which makes 284 horsepower and 259 lb-ft of torque) is still here, as is the nine-speed automatic it's paired to. All-wheel drive is still an optional extra, and towing maxes out at 6,000 pounds. 

Nissan hasn't announced pricing for the new Pathfinder, but we expect a small bump over the current car's $37,895 starting price. Interested buyers can start looking for the new Pathfinder in dealerships at the start of next year. 

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

