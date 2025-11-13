The 2026 Nissan Pathfinder's New Tech Now Competes With Kia and Toyota

Nissan is in need of many things — sales, money, and a reputation redux are all among them. A key player in putting the last few years right is the Pathfinder, and for 2026, Nissan is giving its trusty midsizer a much-appreciated update that should finally help it compete with rivals from Kia, Toyota and more.

The Pathfinder's design changes might be subtle, but they're there. Nissan has endowed the Pathfinder with some fresh looks for 2026, the most obvious of which will be the new grille and the lamb chops that now adorn the sides of the front bumper. The rear fascia is also new, but overall, the Pathy keeps its relatively rugged look.