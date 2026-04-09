Honda Pilot vs. Nissan Pathfinder vs. Toyota Grand Highlander: Which Midsize 3-Row SUV Is Best?

As much as we like the all-wheel-drive system in the Pilot, the other driving characteristics leave a lot to be desired. The steering is ridiculously light, especially at slower speeds, and there doesn't feel like there is any connection to the road at all. The brakes have a good linear feeling, but when you get into a panic stop, expect a nosedive and plenty of chatter from the antilock braking system. Oh, and the forward collision warning is very sensitive. Expect the warning light on the dash to flash even when you're in no danger of hitting anything. Finally, the V6 engine is strong, but the 10-speed automatic transmission feels fussy around town, continually shifting in an effort to eke out maximum fuel economy. In all, we gave the Pilot a 6.5 for driving experience, the lowest rating of the three.

We used a Honda Pilot Elite for this test, which lives at the top of the model lineup with an as-tested price near $55,000. That's a lot for an SUV that skews more toward utility than anything else, and with a value score of 5.7 out of 10, it again earns the lowest score of the three vehicles tested here. If you have your heart set on a Pilot, we recommend the EX-L trim. It sits lower in the lineup, but you still get leather seats and the cool flexible second row.