Driven: The 2024 Mercedes GLC Coupe Isn't as Sporty as It Looks

The Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is a more stylish, sporty but less practical clone of the GLC SUV. The brand cuts a bit of bodywork out of the rear of a GLC (it also does this with the GLE) and sells the result as an alternative to the more usefully shaped GLC SUV. This is a trend that BMW arguably started when it first released the X6 in 2008, and one Mercedes, Audi and BMW itself have all run with.

The new 2024 GLC Coupe, as you might imagine, is based heavily on the all-new GLC. From the front the two are almost identical, and they share an interior space and an engine too. The previous generation of GLC was a resounding success for Mercedes, so it's not surprising that the new one features incremental changes over the old car. The focus for the 2024 model is refinement: Make the car more efficient, make it quieter, and add a more upscale interior with more passenger and cargo space. The GLC Coupe takes these changes with it into its new generation as well.

A much-improved interior

Unsurprisingly, the GLC Coupe is extremely similar to the standard GLC, especially when it comes to the interior. The biggest changes inside, aside from less cargo space than the standard SUV, are some differences in terms of equipment. The aforementioned panoramic sunroof is standard, as is a Burmester 3D audio system (an optional extra on the standard GLC SUV). After hours of use, we can confirm that this is a great feature to get standard. Buyers of the coupe might also appreciate the standard wireless charging mat for their devices, though it struggled to actually charge a phone well during our initial test.