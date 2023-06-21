- The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is the same basic recipe as its predecessor, with better execution.
- While it's less practical than the standard GLC, the Coupe's good looks should be enticing to some buyers.
- We prefer the GLC to its immediate competition, the BMW X4 and Audi Q5 Sportback.
Driven: The 2024 Mercedes GLC Coupe Isn't as Sporty as It Looks
This SUV coupe mixes sport and luxury better than its competitors
The Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is a more stylish, sporty but less practical clone of the GLC SUV. The brand cuts a bit of bodywork out of the rear of a GLC (it also does this with the GLE) and sells the result as an alternative to the more usefully shaped GLC SUV. This is a trend that BMW arguably started when it first released the X6 in 2008, and one Mercedes, Audi and BMW itself have all run with.
The new 2024 GLC Coupe, as you might imagine, is based heavily on the all-new GLC. From the front the two are almost identical, and they share an interior space and an engine too. The previous generation of GLC was a resounding success for Mercedes, so it's not surprising that the new one features incremental changes over the old car. The focus for the 2024 model is refinement: Make the car more efficient, make it quieter, and add a more upscale interior with more passenger and cargo space. The GLC Coupe takes these changes with it into its new generation as well.
A much-improved interior
Unsurprisingly, the GLC Coupe is extremely similar to the standard GLC, especially when it comes to the interior. The biggest changes inside, aside from less cargo space than the standard SUV, are some differences in terms of equipment. The aforementioned panoramic sunroof is standard, as is a Burmester 3D audio system (an optional extra on the standard GLC SUV). After hours of use, we can confirm that this is a great feature to get standard. Buyers of the coupe might also appreciate the standard wireless charging mat for their devices, though it struggled to actually charge a phone well during our initial test.
The new body does come with more room for your stuff than the last coupe did, which is an important improvement. The 2024 model features 19.2 cubic feet of space behind the second row (1.6 more cubic feet than the previous model) and 52.6 cubic feet of free air with the second row folded down (3.1 more cubes than before). If practicality is your primary concern, opt for the standard model and its 21.9 cubes of space.
The GLC Coupe's tech is nearly identical to that of its more conventionally shaped sibling apart from the aforementioned standard audio bonus. A 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster sitting in front of the driver and a 11.9-inch center touchscreen that houses Mercedes' clever MBUX infotainment system are both carried over from the standard SUV.
A new vertically oriented touchscreen is a welcome improvement over the outgoing model, as is the addition of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The MBUX user interface can be a bit tedious at times with a barrage of menus and features to sort through, but the system is quick to react. Mercedes loves to overcomplicate its infotainment, but the good news is that the learning curve is overcome quickly with a few hours of use.
The right approach on the road
The GLC 300 Coupe is an SUV that looks more sporty than it really is to drive. Those who desire a more aggressive experience should not doubt wait for the presumable AMG variants, which should come next year in 2024. But the base GLC 300 is great for the majority of customers who want an easy-to-drive demeanor. This “coupe” is delightful on the road.
There are no changes to the engine to make the coupe more sporty, however. It uses the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with a 48-volt mild hybrid system and an integrated starter-generator that's sandwiched between the engine and gearbox. The result is 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. That power will be sent through a nine-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels exclusively.
While the Mercedes six- and eight-cylinder engines have much more character, the new mild hybrid four-cylinder is one of the best on the market. It’s smooth, it’s punchy and in most cases it works in perfect tandem with the transmission to deliver consistent power. And with the integrated starter generator (ISG), the engine stop-start function is nearly seamless when it fires up.
The early production model we drove is a European-spec model, so while it has the same powertrain we get in the States, there’s one big difference. Mercedes will not bring the rear-axle steering to the U.S., which is a darn shame. Like in the S-Class and other EQ models, this feature uses the rear wheels to improve the car’s agility around corners and make tight parking lots a breeze.
The rear-steer did great things for the GLC in the handling department, so we’ll have to wait on a U.S.-spec car to dive in deeper on impressions. But for now, we can reassure you that this is an excellent everyday driver that also has an appetite to take on a twisty road from time to time.
Edmunds says
It's easier to overlook the GLC Coupe's less practical interior with all of Mercedes' thoughtful improvements. Though we still prefer the more traditional standard GLC, the Coupe has enough style and charm to make it our favorite its its niche segment.