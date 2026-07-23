- What's new: The Toyota Camry and Lexus ES are both midsize hybrid sedans, the latter of which was redesigned earlier this year.
- Why they matter: The Toyota Camry is one of the best mainstream sedans around, but the Lexus ES offers luxury and tech that genuinely make it feel like a worthwhile upgrade.
- Edmunds says: If you’re already shopping for a well-equipped Camry, spending a little more for the Lexus ES proves to be a worthwhile upgrade.
2026 Lexus ES 350h vs. Toyota Camry Hybrid: The Case for Spending More
If you're already shopping for a fully loaded Camry, spending a little more for a Lexus ES is the indulgence you deserve
If you're shopping for a $30,895 Toyota Camry, then it's understandable that a luxury car like the $51,095 Lexus ES 350h is probably a bit out of reach. However, if you're in the market for a more upscale version of the Camry — like an XSE, which can touch $45,000 — then the Lexus isn't actually that much of a stretch. We've explored this topic before, but now we're lining up these two corporate siblings for a head-to-head comparison test. Is the new Lexus ES premium enough to warrant consideration from would-be high-end Camry customers?
A tale of two hybrids
The Camry is currently our highest-rated midsize sedan and with good reason. Its standard hybrid engine is very efficient, offering up to 51 mpg combined, and this sedan is comfortable, spacious and easy to drive. The transition between electric and gas-fed power is smooth, and the Camry easily soaks up bumps on rough city streets without feeling overly soft or floaty on the highway. You can also equip the Camry with all-wheel drive, which is great if you live in a place with seasonal slippery driving conditions.
Indeed, the Camry is lovely from behind the wheel, but the Lexus ES hybrid goes a step further. The whole experience is much smoother, with a more powerful electric motor and less vibration and harshness from the four-cylinder engine. The Lexus' ride quality is absolutely serene; bumps and potholes are barely felt in the cabin, and there's little to no road or wind noise. The ES 350h also returns 46 mpg combined — the same number we observed in a loaded Toyota Camry XSE during our testing.
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Both sedans offer driver assistance features like adaptive cruise control and lane keeping tech, plus a Traffic Jam Assist function that allows for hands-free driving at speeds under 25 mph, which is awesome for slogging through congested Los Angeles commuter traffic. The differences between the two sedans really comes down to execution. In the ES, the driving aids intervene more naturally — in the Camry, these technologies can act somewhat abruptly. Take the Traffic Jam Assist, for example: This system works as advertised in both cars, but in the ES 350h, acceleration and braking are better tuned to mimic the habits of a human driver. It just feels better overall.
It's what's inside that counts
Inside, the Camry offers a ton of space for front and rear passengers alike. The doors open wide, so it's easy to get in and out of this midsize sedan, and we have no trouble fitting a car seat into the back. There are storage cubbies for your phone, wallet and keys. And the Camry's trunk can easily hold a week's worth of groceries or enough luggage for a road trip.
The top-trim Camry XSE with the Premium Plus package gets you all sorts of goodies, like heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 10-inch head-up display, lane change assist, a large center touchscreen, digital gauge cluster, LED headlights, heated mirrors, 19-inch wheels and a 360-degree camera system. These are luxury car features on a mainstream midsize sedan — a lot of kit for $45,000. But the Camry still gets dinged for the sheer amount of crummy black plastic scattered throughout the interior, which can easily get scratched and scuffed over time.
Meanwhile, the cabin is where the Lexus ES really shines. The Lexus is some 9 inches longer than the Camry, and most of that extra length benefits rear seat legroom. Simply put, the ES is glorious — all the materials are softer, more comfortable and super premium. We just wish the hybrid offered the fully electric ES' Executive seating package with heated, cooled and reclining rear chairs.
The least expensive way to get into a Lexus ES is to go with the 350h Premium. You'll spend just over $51,000, but the ES comes with everything mentioned in the Camry XSE, plus a more responsive and intuitive multimedia system, higher-quality interior materials and an upgraded sound system. The ES also rides better and drives better. The only downside is that the Traffic Jam Assist tech is part of a $1,220 package.
Treat yourself
The Lexus ES 350h being a better buy than a Toyota Camry really comes down to what features and options you value. As we said, if you're looking for a bargain and don’t need luxurious amenities, the lower-end Camry models in the $30,000 range are where it's at.
But if you're already budgeting $45K for a Camry with all the bells and whistles — and many customers are — we think the added tech, refinement and style of the Lexus ES makes it worth the extra coin. The jump from $45K to $51K isn't that extreme, and in the long run, the Lexus' higher overall quality truly feels worth the money.