2026 Lexus ES 350h vs. Toyota Camry Hybrid: The Case for Spending More

A tale of two hybrids

The Camry is currently our highest-rated midsize sedan and with good reason. Its standard hybrid engine is very efficient, offering up to 51 mpg combined, and this sedan is comfortable, spacious and easy to drive. The transition between electric and gas-fed power is smooth, and the Camry easily soaks up bumps on rough city streets without feeling overly soft or floaty on the highway. You can also equip the Camry with all-wheel drive, which is great if you live in a place with seasonal slippery driving conditions.

Indeed, the Camry is lovely from behind the wheel, but the Lexus ES hybrid goes a step further. The whole experience is much smoother, with a more powerful electric motor and less vibration and harshness from the four-cylinder engine. The Lexus' ride quality is absolutely serene; bumps and potholes are barely felt in the cabin, and there's little to no road or wind noise. The ES 350h also returns 46 mpg combined — the same number we observed in a loaded Toyota Camry XSE during our testing.