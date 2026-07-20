2027 Kia Seltos Tested: Kia's Smallest SUV Is a Pint-Sized Telluride

The Seltos isn't a luxury car, but Kia has done a solid job of making it feel more refined than the typical compact SUV. The ride quality is good, with the Seltos doing a job of absorbing bumps and potholes without sending shockwaves through the cabin. The interior is roomy, and the seats offer decent adjustability. There's plenty of space; Edmunds' 6-foot-4 editor-in-chief had no problem getting inside.

The Seltos hits the Edmunds test track — to poor results

In addition to a road test, I had the chance to test a Seltos EX with front-wheel drive at our track. While a closed performance facility is not where the Seltos is meant to shine, Kia's compact SUV still disappointed me somewhat. It's not sporty or particularly fun, and the overall performance isn't quite as good as that of other small SUVs.

While there's decent power at city speeds, the Seltos' 2.0-liter base engine feels gutless and wheezy. It took a full 10.6 seconds to hit 60 mph, which is on the slower end for a compact SUV. The Seltos hit the quarter-mile mark in 17.6 seconds at 80.8 mph. That's the slowest SUV we've tested in this class, even off the mark of lethargic SUVs like the Honda HR-V. Braking performance was also fairly middling. Panic stops from 60 mph hovered around 135 feet, while rivals can stop in shorter distances. While the Seltos didn't feel bad or concerning during braking tests, it simply takes longer to slow down.

We test grip and handling performance on our skidpad, where the Seltos averaged 0.82 g. Although the gap wasn't as wide as it was with braking and acceleration, that's at the bottom of the small SUV class. The Seltos leans in corners, and the front end feels heavy and pushes wide at its limits. While some small SUVs can feel lively and fun, the new Seltos isn't one of them.