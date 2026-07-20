- What's new: The extra-small Kia Seltos SUV has been fully redesigned for 2027, with increased space, more features and improved fuel economy.
- Why it matters: With the average transaction price of a new car approaching $50,000, affordable and value-driven SUVs like the $26,485 Seltos become even more appealing.
- Edmunds says: The Seltos has a lot to like beyond its low starting price and a long warranty.
2027 Kia Seltos Tested: Kia's Smallest SUV Is a Pint-Sized Telluride
The redesigned Kia Seltos boasts more than just a competitive price tag
With the average transaction price of a new vehicle creeping higher every year, there's been an industry-wide push to improve the more affordable end of the market. The redesigned 2027 Kia Seltos is a perfect example, taking a lot of what we like about the company's larger products and distilling it into a smaller package that starts at a mere $26,485.
With its competitive base price and handsome looks, the Seltos looks to be an excellent alternative to segment stalwarts like the Chevy Trax, Honda HR-V and Toyota Corolla Cross. Lots of space, great tech and competitive fuel economy all sound good on paper — but how does the Seltos shake out in the real world?
Honey, I shrunk the Telluride
There's no mistaking the Seltos for anything other than a Kia. On the outside, the new Seltos very much looks like a scaled-down version of the 2027 Telluride, Kia's largest SUV. The Seltos has grown both inside and out, offering more passenger and cargo space than before. But despite the Seltos' compact footprint, all but the tallest adults should fit comfortably in both rows. The boxy, upright design helps with head and shoulder space, making the rear seat feel less claustrophobic than the back seats of some other compact models.
The Seltos' controls are generally easy to reach and use. Some of the climate controls are slightly blocked by the steering wheel, but just about everything else is easy to access. While every Seltos comes standard with a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, there are still physical knobs and switches for things like adjusting the temperature or changing the volume.
The touchscreen display comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and there are multiple USB-C ports in both rows for charging. All but the base Seltos trim come standard with a wireless charging pad. The top-level X-Line SX trim also has an optional navigation package that adds a second 12.3-inch screen for the driver display.
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Optional turbo power with a hybrid coming soon
Under its hood, the Seltos uses the same engines as last year's model. The standard engine is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque. It's paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission and sends power to the front wheels, though all-wheel drive is available on every trim.
The range-topping Seltos X-Line SX gets an upgraded 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 190 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque. It's paired with an eight-speed automatic and comes standard with all-wheel drive. A hybrid powertrain will soon be available, too; editor-in-chief Alistair Weaver sampled one in South Korea earlier this year.
Despite the 2027 Seltos growing in size, fuel economy ratings remain largely unchanged. Two-wheel-drive models with the 2.0-liter engine have an EPA estimate of 30 mpg combined (28 city/33 highway). Opting for all-wheel drive drops the figure to 28 mpg combined (26 city/30 highway). The optional turbocharged engine is available only with all-wheel drive and is rated at 26 mpg combined (24 city/30 highway).
A small SUV in a big city
Southern California's roads are crowded and the parking spaces are narrow, but the Seltos' compact footprint makes it easy to drive around Los Angeles. The steering is light, and the upright shape and large windows make it easy to see out of. Some other small SUVs compromise visibility for sporty style, but the Seltos prioritizes what matters.
I had the opportunity to drive both a loaded all-wheel-drive X-Line SX with the turbo engine and a midlevel EX with the standard engine and two-wheel drive. The X-Line models get a few visual tweaks to help them stand out, like revised bumpers and 19-inch wheels. But don't mistake the X-Line badge for the X-Pro badge found on other Kia models. The X-Line package doesn't improve the Seltos' off-road capabilities.
On city streets, the two models drive similarly, with easy, smooth road manners. I expected the turbo engine to feel zippier, but unless you're flooring it, the two models behave similarly below 30 mph. On the freeway, the base engine's lack of power is noticeable, especially once I loaded the Seltos with all the equipment we need for instrumented testing (more on that below).
The Seltos isn't a luxury car, but Kia has done a solid job of making it feel more refined than the typical compact SUV. The ride quality is good, with the Seltos doing a job of absorbing bumps and potholes without sending shockwaves through the cabin. The interior is roomy, and the seats offer decent adjustability. There's plenty of space; Edmunds' 6-foot-4 editor-in-chief had no problem getting inside.
The Seltos hits the Edmunds test track — to poor results
In addition to a road test, I had the chance to test a Seltos EX with front-wheel drive at our track. While a closed performance facility is not where the Seltos is meant to shine, Kia's compact SUV still disappointed me somewhat. It's not sporty or particularly fun, and the overall performance isn't quite as good as that of other small SUVs.
While there's decent power at city speeds, the Seltos' 2.0-liter base engine feels gutless and wheezy. It took a full 10.6 seconds to hit 60 mph, which is on the slower end for a compact SUV. The Seltos hit the quarter-mile mark in 17.6 seconds at 80.8 mph. That's the slowest SUV we've tested in this class, even off the mark of lethargic SUVs like the Honda HR-V. Braking performance was also fairly middling. Panic stops from 60 mph hovered around 135 feet, while rivals can stop in shorter distances. While the Seltos didn't feel bad or concerning during braking tests, it simply takes longer to slow down.
We test grip and handling performance on our skidpad, where the Seltos averaged 0.82 g. Although the gap wasn't as wide as it was with braking and acceleration, that's at the bottom of the small SUV class. The Seltos leans in corners, and the front end feels heavy and pushes wide at its limits. While some small SUVs can feel lively and fun, the new Seltos isn't one of them.
Kia's most affordable SUV
The 2027 Seltos is available in five trim levels: LX, S, X-Line S, EX and X-Line SX. Prices start at $26,485, with all-wheel drive an additional $1,700. That makes the Seltos one of the most affordable new vehicles on sale in America today. However, my test vehicles aren't quite that affordable. The Seltos EX carried an as-tested price of $31,805, and the X-Line SX I drove was around $38,000. An upside: Kia still offers one of the best warranties around, with a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile basic warranty standard.
The Seltos prioritizes functionality over fun — and that's OK
Kia's latest crossover is a big improvement over its predecessor and a solid pick for a small SUV. It's spacious and comfortable, and it offers tons of standard and available features. Having an SUV with so much interior and cargo space while maintaining a small footprint is a big boon in the city. It's not very exciting to drive, and the base engine's lack of power makes the Seltos feel slow, even for a compact. If you want something small but fun, I suggest looking elsewhere. But if you're in the market for a small SUV that offers decent value for the price, you could do a lot worse than the new 2027 Kia Seltos.