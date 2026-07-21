Land Rover Is Making a Range Rover GT. We Got to See It Up Close

The seats are covered in a soft faux leather that's molded to the padding itself, resulting in another seamless surface. The seats themselves are comfortable in a long-haul kind of way, essential for the kind of driving envisioned for the GT. It's also very high-quality, with luxurious and expensive-feeling surfaces and switches.

Speaking of switches, there aren't many. There are window controls on the doors, of course, and physical stalks on the steering wheel for the turn signals, wipers and gear selection. The stalks are a new design for Range Rover, blending into the driver monitor camera module atop the steering column. Otherwise, there are no physical climate controls, so I assume they're in the central touchscreen, which was off during my time with the GT. I also didn't see controls for the air vents, so here's hoping Range Rover has a good solution for adjusting airflow. Interestingly, there is a vent directly in front of the driver that passes through the steering wheel.

As for storage, the GT has quite a bit. The center console forms a bridge above the floor, with a large area below that includes covered storage. The sliding lid over the twin wireless phone charging pads is translucent, so if your phone screen lights up, you can see it through the lid. Clever. Or distracting. You decide.