- What's new: The 2027 GMC Hummer EV Icon 25 pairs H2-inspired yellow paint with black trim, numbered badging and exclusive graphics on 2X and 3X pickup and SUV models.
- Why it matters: It gives Hummer buyers a more collectible-looking version, while every 2027 model also gains a built-in NACS port for easier fast-charging access.
- Edmunds says: The Icon 25 is mainly a styling exercise, but the charging update is the change potential buyers will notice most.
The Classic Yellow Hummer Is Back As a 25th Anniversary Special
Retro styling meets a useful charging upgrade in GMC's anniversary supertruck
GMC is marking 25 years of the Hummer nameplate with the 2027 Hummer EV Icon 25, a limited-production appearance package offered on both the pickup and SUV. Available with the 2X and 3X trims, the anniversary model combines Hummer H2-inspired yellow paint with black exterior and interior details, but it does not introduce a unique powertrain.
A more convenient charging port for 2027
The Hummer's most useful 2027 update is not exclusive to the anniversary edition. Every Hummer EV pickup and SUV will receive a built-in North American Charging Standard port, commonly known as the Tesla-style charging connector. That eliminates the need for an adapter at compatible NACS fast-charging stations, including those in the Tesla Supercharger network.
Vehicle-to-home capability also continues, allowing a properly equipped Hummer EV to supply electricity to a house during an outage. Owners need GM Energy's PowerShift Charger and additional home hardware to use the feature, though.
Other available equipment includes hands-free Super Cruise, removable roof panels, CrabWalk diagonal steering, and an air suspension that can raise the vehicle by about 6 inches. We absolutely loved the Hummer's strong technology and comfortable ride, but our testing also showed that its enormous battery makes it one of the least energy-efficient EVs. The upside is range — a 24-module battery version of the pickup traveled 390 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test.
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Hummer's famous yellow returns
The special edition's Icon paint draws from the bright yellow closely associated with the early Hummer H2. GMC pairs it with a black front skid plate-style shield and a new Jet Black cabin, giving the anniversary model a simpler two-tone appearance.
Each vehicle receives a numbered plaque on the dashboard, unique graphics within the infotainment system's drive-mode menus, and an exclusive commemorative keepsake. Those details will be the main distinctions between the Icon 25 and a regularly configured Hummer EV.
So far, the automaker has not disclosed how many examples it will build or what the Icon 25 will cost. For reference, the current 2026 Hummer EV starts at $97,200, so we expect this commemorative model to remain firmly in luxury-car territory — think something in the neighborhood of $120,000. Production begins later in 2026 at GM's Factory Zero plant in Michigan, and it should be on dealer lots at the start of 2027.