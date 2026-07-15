The Classic Yellow Hummer Is Back As a 25th Anniversary Special

A more convenient charging port for 2027

The Hummer's most useful 2027 update is not exclusive to the anniversary edition. Every Hummer EV pickup and SUV will receive a built-in North American Charging Standard port, commonly known as the Tesla-style charging connector. That eliminates the need for an adapter at compatible NACS fast-charging stations, including those in the Tesla Supercharger network.

Vehicle-to-home capability also continues, allowing a properly equipped Hummer EV to supply electricity to a house during an outage. Owners need GM Energy's PowerShift Charger and additional home hardware to use the feature, though.

Other available equipment includes hands-free Super Cruise, removable roof panels, CrabWalk diagonal steering, and an air suspension that can raise the vehicle by about 6 inches. We absolutely loved the Hummer's strong technology and comfortable ride, but our testing also showed that its enormous battery makes it one of the least energy-efficient EVs. The upside is range — a 24-module battery version of the pickup traveled 390 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test.