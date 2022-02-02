2022 Toyota Highlander: The One We Recommend

Families love the 2022 Toyota Highlander — the most popular three-row SUV on the market. The midsize crossover blends Toyota's reputation for quality and reliability with the latest safety and infotainment technology. Plus, it seats up to eight people, though packing three adults into the Highlander's cramped rear seat is a challenge for only the most skilled Tetris players.

The Highlander isn't our favorite vehicle in this class, but it's easy to see why Toyota's largest crossover resonates with buyers. It offers a robust set of standard driving aids, delivers a serene riding experience, and earns high safety marks from both the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Last redesigned for the 2020 model year, the Toyota Highlander comes with a V6 engine or a hybrid drivetrain, front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, and seven different trim levels ranging from the base L to the plush Platinum. Prices vary from less than $37,000 to more than $52,000.

Below, we'll tell you which version of the 2022 Highlander we recommend, offer you a worthy alternative, and give you an emotional choice to consider.

The recommended spec