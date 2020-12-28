Jump To Model Year:
Savings on Your Favorite Models From 2020
How Much Can You Save on Edmunds Users' Favorite Vehicles?
December 28th, 2020
These 12 vehicles were the most popular cars, trucks and SUVs with Edmunds users over the course of 2020. We decided to round up dealer discounts and manufacturer incentives for one last opportunity to save on your top 2020 models.
Wherever possible, we've highlighted remaining 2020 inventory to get you the biggest savings, but in some cases only 2021 models are widely available. As always, not all buyers will necessarily qualify for all discounts, and offers may vary depending on where you live.
2020
- Average MSRP:
- $31,403
- Average Discount:
- $1,792 (-6%)
- Average dealer price:
- $29,610
2020 Honda CR-V
Honda is offering 0.9% APR for up to 60 months on remaining 2020 models. For 2021 CR-V models, 1.9% APR up to 60 months is available.
- Average MSRP:
- $23,030
- Average Discount:
- $1,488 (-6%)
- Average dealer price:
- $21,541
2020 Honda Civic
Honda is offering 1.9% APR for up to 60 months on remaining 2020 models. For 2021 Civic models, 1.9% APR for up to 48 months is available.
- Average MSRP:
- $27,962
- Average Discount:
- $2,153 (-8%)
- Average dealer price:
- $25,809
2020 Honda Accord
Honda is offering 0.9% APR for up to 60 months on remaining 2020 models. For 2021 Accord models, 1.9% APR for up to 48 months is available.
- Average MSRP:
- $31,987
- Average Discount:
- $2,809 (-9%)
- Average dealer price:
- $29,178
2020 Mazda CX-5
For remaining 2020 CX-5 models, offers include 0% APR for up to 60 months plus $1,000 customer cash and deferred payments for 90 days. For 2021 models, 0.9% APR for up to 60 months and deferred payments for 90 days are available.
- Average MSRP:
- $28,860
- Average Discount:
- $2,999 (-10%)
- Average dealer price:
- $25,860
2020 Toyota Camry
Toyota is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months or $1,500 customer cash on remaining 2020 Camry models. For 2021 Camry models, 1.9% APR for up to 60 months is available.
2021
- Average MSRP:
- $31,810
- Average Discount:
- $1,736 (-5%)
- Average dealer price:
- $30,074
2021 Toyota RAV4
2021 RAV4 incentives vary quite a bit across the country. Depending on where you live, you may see interest rates as low as 0% APR for up to 48 months or as much as 1.9% for up to 60 months.
- Average MSRP:
- $36,067
- Average Discount:
- $1,398 (-4%)
- Average dealer price:
- $34,668
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
Offers on the 2021 RAV4 Hybrid -- like the popular RAV4 on which it's based -- vary from as low as 0% APR for up to 48 months to as much as 1.9% for up to 60 months, depending on where you're located.
- Average MSRP:
- $33,736
- Average Discount:
- $1,859 (-5%)
- Average dealer price:
- $31,876
2021 Subaru Forester
Subaru is currently offering 1.9% APR for up to 48 months on 2021 Forester models.
- Average MSRP:
- $44,708
- Average Discount:
- $3,037 (-7%)
- Average dealer price:
- $41,671
2021 Toyota Highlander
Toyota is offering 1.9% for up to 60 months or $1,000 customer cash on 2021 Highlander models.
- Average MSRP:
- $43,211
- Average Discount:
- $3,187 (-7%)
- Average dealer price:
- $40,023
2021 Honda Pilot
Honda is offering 0.9% APR for up to 60 months or up to $1,000 in loyalty/conquest cash for 2021 Pilot models.
- Average MSRP:
- $49,923
- Average Discount:
- $3,119 (-6%)
- Average dealer price:
- $46,803
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Jeep is offering 0% APR for up to 36 months on 2021 Wrangler models.
- Average MSRP:
- $56,396
- Average Discount:
- $7,567 (-13%)
- Average dealer price:
- $48,828
2021 Ram 1500
Ram is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months plus a cash allowance of up to $3,500 and no payments for 90 days on select 2021 Ram 1500 models.