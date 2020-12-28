Savings on Your Favorite Models From 2020

These 12 vehicles were the most popular cars, trucks and SUVs with Edmunds users over the course of 2020. We decided to round up dealer discounts and manufacturer incentives for one last opportunity to save on your top 2020 models.

Wherever possible, we've highlighted remaining 2020 inventory to get you the biggest savings, but in some cases only 2021 models are widely available. As always, not all buyers will necessarily qualify for all discounts, and offers may vary depending on where you live.