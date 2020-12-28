  1. Home
  2. Car Buying
  3. Savings on Your Favorite Models From 2020

Savings on Your Favorite Models From 2020

How Much Can You Save on Edmunds Users' Favorite Vehicles?
December 28th, 2020
Jump To Model Year:
Jump To Model Year:

These 12 vehicles were the most popular cars, trucks and SUVs with Edmunds users over the course of 2020. We decided to round up dealer discounts and manufacturer incentives for one last opportunity to save on your top 2020 models.

Wherever possible, we've highlighted remaining 2020 inventory to get you the biggest savings, but in some cases only 2021 models are widely available. As always, not all buyers will necessarily qualify for all discounts, and offers may vary depending on where you live.

2020

Average MSRP:
$31,403
Average Discount:
$1,792 (-6%)
Average dealer price:
$29,610

2020 Honda CR-V

Honda is offering 0.9% APR for up to 60 months on remaining 2020 models. For 2021 CR-V models, 1.9% APR up to 60 months is available.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Average MSRP:
$23,030
Average Discount:
$1,488 (-6%)
Average dealer price:
$21,541

2020 Honda Civic

Honda is offering 1.9% APR for up to 60 months on remaining 2020 models. For 2021 Civic models, 1.9% APR for up to 48 months is available.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Average MSRP:
$27,962
Average Discount:
$2,153 (-8%)
Average dealer price:
$25,809

2020 Honda Accord

Honda is offering 0.9% APR for up to 60 months on remaining 2020 models. For 2021 Accord models, 1.9% APR for up to 48 months is available.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Average MSRP:
$31,987
Average Discount:
$2,809 (-9%)
Average dealer price:
$29,178

2020 Mazda CX-5

For remaining 2020 CX-5 models, offers include 0% APR for up to 60 months plus $1,000 customer cash and deferred payments for 90 days. For 2021 models, 0.9% APR for up to 60 months and deferred payments for 90 days are available.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Average MSRP:
$28,860
Average Discount:
$2,999 (-10%)
Average dealer price:
$25,860

2020 Toyota Camry

Toyota is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months or $1,500 customer cash on remaining 2020 Camry models. For 2021 Camry models, 1.9% APR for up to 60 months is available.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale

2021

Average MSRP:
$31,810
Average Discount:
$1,736 (-5%)
Average dealer price:
$30,074

2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 RAV4 incentives vary quite a bit across the country. Depending on where you live, you may see interest rates as low as 0% APR for up to 48 months or as much as 1.9% for up to 60 months.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Average MSRP:
$36,067
Average Discount:
$1,398 (-4%)
Average dealer price:
$34,668

2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Offers on the 2021 RAV4 Hybrid -- like the popular RAV4 on which it's based -- vary from as low as 0% APR for up to 48 months to as much as 1.9% for up to 60 months, depending on where you're located.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Average MSRP:
$33,736
Average Discount:
$1,859 (-5%)
Average dealer price:
$31,876

2021 Subaru Forester

Subaru is currently offering 1.9% APR for up to 48 months on 2021 Forester models.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Average MSRP:
$44,708
Average Discount:
$3,037 (-7%)
Average dealer price:
$41,671

2021 Toyota Highlander

Toyota is offering 1.9% for up to 60 months or $1,000 customer cash on 2021 Highlander models.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Average MSRP:
$43,211
Average Discount:
$3,187 (-7%)
Average dealer price:
$40,023

2021 Honda Pilot

Honda is offering 0.9% APR for up to 60 months or up to $1,000 in loyalty/conquest cash for 2021 Pilot models.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Average MSRP:
$49,923
Average Discount:
$3,119 (-6%)
Average dealer price:
$46,803

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Jeep is offering 0% APR for up to 36 months on 2021 Wrangler models.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
Average MSRP:
$56,396
Average Discount:
$7,567 (-13%)
Average dealer price:
$48,828

2021 Ram 1500

Ram is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months plus a cash allowance of up to $3,500 and no payments for 90 days on select 2021 Ram 1500 models.
Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
MORE IN BUYING
New Car Research

Related Articles

Current Car, Truck, and SUV Incentives
Current Car, Truck, and SUV Incentives
10 Steps to Buying a New Car
10 Steps to Buying a New Car
What New Car Fees Should You Pay?
What New Car Fees Should You Pay?