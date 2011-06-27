Used 1993 Cadillac Seville Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|17
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/23 mpg
|15/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|300.0/460.0 mi.
|300.0/460.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|290 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|4.9 l
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6100 rpm
|200 hp @ 4100 rpm
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|Front leg room
|43.0 in.
|43.0 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|54.0 in.
|54.0 in.
|Wheel base
|111.0 in.
|111.0 in.
|Length
|204.4 in.
|204.4 in.
|Width
|76.4 in.
|76.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3721 lbs.
|3648 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
