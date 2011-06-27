  1. Home
Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille Features & Specs

More about the 1999 DeVille
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg15/24 mpg15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/480.0 mi.300.0/480.0 mi.300.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6000 rpm275 hp @ 5600 rpm275 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.41.0 ft.41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room58.1 in.58.1 in.58.1 in.
Front shoulder room60.9 in.60.9 in.60.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
Rear leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
Rear shoulder room60.8 in.60.8 in.60.8 in.
Measurements
Length209.8 in.209.8 in.209.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.3000 lbs.3000 lbs.
Curb weight4063 lbs.4052 lbs.4012 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.0 cu.ft.20.0 cu.ft.20.0 cu.ft.
Height56.0 in.56.0 in.56.0 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.113.8 in.113.8 in.
Width76.5 in.76.5 in.76.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cotillion White
  • Polo Green
  • Sterling
  • Shale
  • Sable Black
  • White Diamond
  • Emerald Green
  • Crimson Pearl
  • Gold Firemist
  • Dark Adriatic Blue
  • Parisian Blue
  • Moonstone
  • Mulberry
  • Cashmere
  • Cotillion White
  • Crimson Pearl
  • Dark Adriatic Blue
  • Polo Green
  • Emerald Green
  • Sterling
  • Sable Black
  • White Diamond
  • Shale
  • Mulberry
  • Gold Firemist
  • Moonstone
  • Parisian Blue
  • Cashmere
  • Parisian Blue
  • Sterling
  • Shale
  • Cotillion White
  • Crimson Pearl
  • Emerald Green
  • Moonstone
  • Sable Black
  • Polo Green
  • Cashmere
  • White Diamond
  • Mulberry
  • Dark Adriatic Blue
  • Gold Firemist
Interior Colors
  • Mulberry
  • Camel
  • Dark Blue
  • Black
  • Pewter
  • Oatmeal
  • Neutral Shale
  • Black
  • Camel
  • Dark Blue
  • Neutral Shale
  • Pewter
  • Mulberry
  • Oatmeal
  • Oatmeal
  • Pewter
  • Black
  • Dark Blue
  • Mulberry
  • Oak
  • Neutral Shale
