Used 1992 Cadillac DeVille Consumer Reviews
Lap of Luxury
I purchased my 1992 Deville in November of 2008 primarily to be a basic A to B car that I felt would be able to keep me safe during the winter driving months. I only paid $700 dollars for it, and to me it was the deal of the century. It was evident that the car started its life in Florida. The body was in excellent condition, and the interior had worn well for its age. The leather seats were very comfortable. More so than my sofa. The car was as smooth going over the road as an ocean liner, but the downside was that it took turns with all the agility of the Titanic. It was clear what market this car was engineered to satisfy, but even still I did enoy the feeling of riding on air.
Very Reliable Car
This Sedan Deville has been nothing but good to me. I have taken it on multiple 2 to 3 trips and is my daily driver. It has had almost everything replaced on it but you have to realize that this car is 20 years old. With that being said, the car drives smooth with no real engine problems other than consumption of coolant, which is to be expected with older cars. Gas mileage is right around 16 in the city and 19 on the highway! Would recommend this car if in great to good condition!
Alive at 191,000 miles
I purchased my 1992 Cadillac DeVille on a lark in 1995 without research and was expecting to suffer from my rashness. However, this car has been a dream. It is attractive, classy, extremely comfortable, steady on the road and safe. I've had two accidents, one nearly totally the car, with no injuries (thank God). Regarding gas milage, thanks to the computer, I can monitor my driving style and easily get 21 mpg city - better than many new cars on the market. At 191,000 miles, the motor is in excellent shape with mainly routine maintenance for the 10 years I have owned the car. I want a new car now, but each time I look and compare it with what I have, and car payments, I just keep driving.
92 & Still like new
this car is the best auto iv ever bought it has way more power then youll ever need and makes less noise then newer cars on the job site.i know now why people drive the way they do in a cadi.beacouse you ARE the king of the road.watch the speedo. though because 85 feels the same as 35.i once was doin 40 on the interstate (midafter noon) didnt realize it till school bus pasted me but even then i was like "oh well"the min speed lmnt.is 40 and i was just enjoin my ride.
coupe decool
Have had the 1992 coupe devile now for 5 years and 50000 miles..its got 104000 miles now and I just want to give a shout out on how ta fix the car if the gas mileage goes down the toilet..originally I was getting 20 mpg or better when @ about 95000 miles I suddenly went down to 17 mpg then 14 mpg and finally 13 mpg..I was stuck with a lemmon So I changed the spark plugs and the air filter and got...14mpg thru 2 tanks of gas and it was at that point that I started adding fuel injection cleaners to my gas tank..3m fuel injection cleaner worked imiedieatly but I wanted to flush those injectors but good So I bought One gallon of seafoam for like 60$ and now i get 20 to 22 mpg ..just add 16 oz
