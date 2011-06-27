Used 2000 Cadillac Catera Consumer Reviews
problem after problem
Cadillac should be sued for making a piece of crap like this. I own a 2000 catera, and it stalls out at random. The rpm don't go above 1 when idling. My fuel cap censor is going haywire, my check engine censor is on the fritz as well. If Cadillac is going to keep making vehicles like this, then they need to go back to square 1 at the drawing board. Its my first car and I thought it was nice. It was nice for the fist 6 months, now it's been sitting in my driveway for the last 7 months.
Nice Handling
I do love this car, however it eats tires. We have had a new set every year since we have owned it. Also, we have had a lot of repair work done on it. It does drive nice and it's great to be in. Its gas mileage is average. It had about 25,000 miles on it when we bought it.
Run Farrrr Away From Catera
the car runs perfectly when ur not spending thousands of dollars on it. worst cadillac ever built.check engine light always on.most users complain about cosmetic faults like door knob and all but let me tell you all the issues you will have with this cadi. catalytic converters,mass air flow sensor,o2 sensors,camshaft postion sensor,secondary air solenoid,crank sensor,air injection pump,modulator. once you fix all of those,a few thousand dollars after,you are good to go for a month or so till they all go bad again. trust me on this,the car is beautiful,lovely interior and sound system but there is something bout the engineering that just makes all those things go bad
Cadillac's Worst Car
This car is terrible. The one good thing I got out of it was that I could warn other people like you to NOT buy this car. I've had problem after problem with this car. It is always at the mechanic. Seemed like a good buy, but I spent so much more money repairing it. Some of the problems I had were my door falling apart, power windows stopped working, my ABS and traction control stopped working, and my speedomotor hasn't worked in months. My car randomly broke down once on my way to work too. This car is a PIECE. DO NOT buy one. Cadillac made a terrible car, I would never want anyone to have the problems I had with this car. It might look cute and nice on the outside, but it is terribly made.
Europian "crap-ollac"
I have had nothing but problems with my car. I bought it used from a dealership for way too much. I didn't look at any consumer reviews before hand. I thought - "It's a Cadillac, of course it's nice!" Well, I couldn't have been more wrong. From the lot I had nothing but troubles with the car. I bought it with 38,000 in 2007, and now it rests, with a blown engine, in my drive way with 60,000 miles on it. Those were very expensive 22,000 miles! I am thankful though that this model wasn't an American made car. Come on gm! Do not buy this car!
