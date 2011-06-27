Used 1992 Cadillac Brougham Consumer Reviews

92 caddy caddy man , 04/29/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful one of the best riding vehicles around, floats like a caddy should very comfortable. I would absolutely by another one but I wont have to because this one will last forever. Report Abuse

By-gone style Steeltag , 11/04/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful My car now has 155,500 miles on it, but you can't tell by looking at it! I get thumbs up from strangers about every other day. I love the looks, surprisingly good build quality knowing '90's GM issues, and the way it rides. I love a full frame vehicle. This has been virtually trouble free car that has tons of room for lots of friends and luggage. I really wished I had a sunroof and the 350ci engine instead of the 305ci. Amazingly, I can get up to 25 mpg on the highway even with all those miles, stunning! It drinks the gasoline in stop-n-go traffic though, 12 - 17mpg. Every report I've read says these motors/tranny's are good for over 200,000 miles. My dad's Caprice got that too. Report Abuse

I've had a few Caddies Reggo4u2c , 05/21/2009 6 of 7 people found this review helpful But this is the one. I found it in this nice lady yard who told me her son had it for years and park it there about 5 years ago. Well after a tune up and fluid change this car has come back strong. I still have to replace the top and the radio is shot but I hope to have her put back together before the summer is out Report Abuse

1992 Cadillac Brougham Review Robert Steinheimer , 10/04/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car is the most reliabel and comfortable vehicle I have ever owned. It has never failed to start and runs well and always has. It is large and roomy inside and very comfortable, especially on long trips. It is well made and my wife and I have always felt very safe in this vehicle. While it is not an economical car, it has gotten a surprisingly good average mpg the entire time we've owned it and we bought it brand new at the dealership. Report Abuse