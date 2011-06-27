2020 Buick Regal TourX Consumer Reviews
Unbeatable value for a sports wagon
This car is much more like the sport wagon that Clark Griswold was looking for when he ended up with the Family Truckster. You can't beat the combination of driving dynamics, features, and cargo room for less than $55k. The powertrain is slick and provides ample giddy-up, while the AWD keeps the wheels from spinning when you want to put the power down. Great car.
Nostalgic low rider wagon
we love the Regal TourX because of its nostalgic low rider, chopped top look
Great car
I have owned mine for over a year. It is a great highway cruiser, quiet, smooth, roomy and good passing power. Good gas mileage and handles much better than a Cross-Over or SUV. Can take 4 passengers comfortably without folding the rear seats down while carrying a lot of cargo. My wife and I like it better than her 2020 Volvo s60 sedan. Great apple/android player interface. My complaints are minor-rear one touch up AND down would be nice and rear heated seats. Great road trip car and sorry to see GM screw up the launch of a really good car.
