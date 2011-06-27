2020 Buick Regal TourX Consumer Reviews

Unbeatable value for a sports wagon Thomas , 01/27/2020 Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 5 of 7 people found this review helpful This car is much more like the sport wagon that Clark Griswold was looking for when he ended up with the Family Truckster. You can't beat the combination of driving dynamics, features, and cargo room for less than $55k. The powertrain is slick and provides ample giddy-up, while the AWD keeps the wheels from spinning when you want to put the power down. Great car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Nostalgic low rider wagon Marie , 12/30/2019 Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 2 of 4 people found this review helpful we love the Regal TourX because of its nostalgic low rider, chopped top look

Smoked Pearl Essence Randy , 07/25/2020 Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Great value, smooth ride, very responsive Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value