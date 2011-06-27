  1. Home
2020 Buick Regal TourX Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 Regal TourX
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
MSRP Starting at
$29,370
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Unbeatable value for a sports wagon

Thomas, 01/27/2020
Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

This car is much more like the sport wagon that Clark Griswold was looking for when he ended up with the Family Truckster. You can't beat the combination of driving dynamics, features, and cargo room for less than $55k. The powertrain is slick and provides ample giddy-up, while the AWD keeps the wheels from spinning when you want to put the power down. Great car.

Nostalgic low rider wagon

Marie, 12/30/2019
Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

we love the Regal TourX because of its nostalgic low rider, chopped top look

Smoked Pearl Essence

Randy, 07/25/2020
Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Great value, smooth ride, very responsive

Great car

Maico, 07/27/2020
Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have owned mine for over a year. It is a great highway cruiser, quiet, smooth, roomy and good passing power. Good gas mileage and handles much better than a Cross-Over or SUV. Can take 4 passengers comfortably without folding the rear seats down while carrying a lot of cargo. My wife and I like it better than her 2020 Volvo s60 sedan. Great apple/android player interface. My complaints are minor-rear one touch up AND down would be nice and rear heated seats. Great road trip car and sorry to see GM screw up the launch of a really good car.

