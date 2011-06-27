2020 Buick Regal Sportback Consumer Reviews

LoveMyCar , 08/26/2020 GS 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

I am over 60 and was looking for a car that had new safety features, was quiet and ultra comfortable with seats that fit my small frame (I am 5'6" 175lb). And, I wanted a car that would flat out get up and go when I pressed it hard. I was tired of SUVs and the roll they have going around corners. I have owned a Mercedes and BMW before this car. This one is a unique blend of comfort, quiet, sportiness and tech. I love it. It fits me perfectly.