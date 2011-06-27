  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Regal Sportback
  4. 2020 Buick Regal Sportback
  5. Consumer Reviews

2020 Buick Regal Sportback Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 Regal Sportback
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Regal Sportbacks for sale
MSRP Starting at
$25,370
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Regal GS Lots of Luxury, Reliability and Sport

LoveMyCar, 08/26/2020
GS 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I am over 60 and was looking for a car that had new safety features, was quiet and ultra comfortable with seats that fit my small frame (I am 5'6" 175lb). And, I wanted a car that would flat out get up and go when I pressed it hard. I was tired of SUVs and the roll they have going around corners. I have owned a Mercedes and BMW before this car. This one is a unique blend of comfort, quiet, sportiness and tech. I love it. It fits me perfectly.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Regal Sportbacks for sale

Related 2020 Buick Regal Sportback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars