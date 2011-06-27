Used 2018 Buick Regal Sportback Consumer Reviews
Most impressive car we have owned
We have had this car for over almost 2 years now and there is very little not to like. In terms of value, it seems to beat the big name imported cars hands down. It has a responsive and peppy engine. The instrumentation is logical, though somewhat understated. Mileage on the highway has been much better than expected. We averaged over 30 mpg on a recent 500+ mile trip. Driving comfort is very good. We did have some mistaken potential crash warnings from the crash avoidance systems, especially when making sharp turns at an intersections where we turn into a lane that has a large truck stopped in the turn lane of the street that we are turning into. Wish lists: The car had an automatic closing mechanism for its hatchback opening. The navigation system could be much more user friendly, like the systems offered by Tom-Tom for it's GPS units. GM should really update this as I think this could just need to be a softwaree update. The memory system for who the driver is for seat positioning, sometimes seems to relate to whoever entered the car first, not necessarily to the driver. This could use some tweaking. Likewise with the recognition of which phone it should pair with. Again these might also be a software tweak.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
GS must stand for Great Specs!
Wanted a sporty fun 4-door since my grandkids' car seats wouldn't go in the back of my previous coupe. The GS is a blast to drive. At 6'2" tall, I have trouble getting comfortable in many cars but the GS has the best seats of any car I've ever ridden in. Heated, ventilated, multi-chamber lumbar, thigh extender, adjustable side bolster, and massaging features are topped off with a very wide range of positions forward/backwards/reclining. The 4 door hatchback configuration allows the rear seats to fold flat with room to put a bicycle in back (try that with any other 4 door). The heads-up display not only shows the cruise set speed and current adaptive cruising speed it also can show: navigation directions, phone caller ID, radio station/song, and more. The V6 uses regular fuel and the AWD system makes this a sure footed car that goes wherever you want it to go. The lane keeping feature also keeps the car from going where you don't want it to go such as off the road or into another lane as it provides resistance into the steering wheel. So far the 6 month wait for this car to arrive at the dealership has been worth it. All that and about 30 MPG on the highway. It has a few areas where GM got cheap like the sunglasses holder and sun visors, but I have had no quality issues with the vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A car for those who think young
Don't want or need an suv or truck. The Buick Regal GS is a great car for people who want something that you rarely{I really mean rarely} see on the road. Even the other Regal models are scarce on the road. I haven't seen any model Regal let alone the GS. The interior is sporty and up level. Leather back rubbing front seats keeps you comfortable. The Infotainment center took time to understand everything it can do. But may favorite is the BOSE radio and speaker combined with SXM and you have a concert every time you drive the car. The Regal GS comes standard with all wheel drive. Our car is black on black. The black paint is metallic . The car has that edgy look to it. You can't go wrong with a GS or other Regal models. Drive one and you will see what I mean.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Over Engineered in the Wrong Places
I own a 2018 Buick Sportback. Overall it's a nice vehicle. Two things that are total crap. 1) They spent WAY too much R&D on the door lock system. So computer geek designed the system and is likely the only one who knows how it works. I can lock and unlock my doors myself. I'm not sure why GM thought all this auto lock stuff is helpful. They need an option to turn all the auto lock off.......but there isn't one. 2) The car needs an Auto Stop override. The fact Buick doesn't give you a button to turn this off on demand like Ford and others do is unfortunate. AC shuts off and blows hot air, which is a problem in stop and go traffic. I can workaround it by shifting into neutral before stopping but that is a hassle to override the computer . I would not have purchased the car had I known I couldn't control these two features.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2018 Buick Bullet
Car handles and drives like a race car.... only issue so far is with wireless charger doesn’t work with certain phones
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
