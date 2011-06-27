Used 2000 Buick Park Avenue Consumer Reviews

Newbie Park Avenue Owner, and Impressed alaskasarah , 04/25/2013 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I am a 27 year old woman living in Alaska, with two toddlers. My last car, a base model Honda Accord, was totaled in an accident and I bought this car yesterday as a replacement. I couldn't believe I found a 13 year old Park Avenue in cherry condition with 20,000 original miles on it. An elderly gentleman (is anyone shocked? ;-) had been driving it, but found it too hard to get in and out of at 75 years old so he very reluctantly sold me the car. It is like butter to drive, and quite zippy in acceleration. The interior comfort is second to nothing I've experienced. I am six feet tall, and for once there is room to spare. The exterior is pure understated class. I couldn't be happier. Report Abuse

170,000+ and going strong!! livingrn , 09/20/2011 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for only 16months but bought at 123,000 miles and let me tell you I about live in this car. Last month I purchased a Pacifica and hated the ride of that thing not to mention the lousy gas mileage...fortunately I still had my old Ultra and am now back to driving it. This car starts every time and although it's older I can say I will continue to make repairs as needed in order to keep this car. I have owned quite a few automobiles in my life and this one beats them all!!! Report Abuse

Buick Park Ave tom333 , 09/08/2008 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This car has been excellent, I'm 62 and this has been one of the best cars of the 16 that I have owned. The engine and drive train has had zero problems in 8 years. It had one minor issue in the 1st year that was fixed by the dealership with 1 visit. The ride is very smooth. The only problem I have had has been a weak front door lock plastic button bracket. I have replaced it 2 times. If the button is pushed hard, the plastic bracket eventually spreads and the door lock button pushes into the door planel. It still works but is not flush with the inside door panel. Report Abuse

13 years old and still a fantastic car. jackt19 , 03/16/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We bought this car when it was one year old, with 14000 miles on the clock in 2001, to be my wife's daily driver. By far, it is one of the best cars we have owned. Twelve years later she's only got 68K on the odometer and it runs perfectly. It has been an extremely reliable vehicle and is a pleasure to drive. It is very quiet at highway speeds, and get's exceptional mileage for a vehicle this size, 19 city / 30 highway. If you're hunting for a used example, you can't go wrong. Report Abuse