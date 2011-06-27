Used 2000 Buick Park Avenue Consumer Reviews
Newbie Park Avenue Owner, and Impressed
I am a 27 year old woman living in Alaska, with two toddlers. My last car, a base model Honda Accord, was totaled in an accident and I bought this car yesterday as a replacement. I couldn't believe I found a 13 year old Park Avenue in cherry condition with 20,000 original miles on it. An elderly gentleman (is anyone shocked? ;-) had been driving it, but found it too hard to get in and out of at 75 years old so he very reluctantly sold me the car. It is like butter to drive, and quite zippy in acceleration. The interior comfort is second to nothing I've experienced. I am six feet tall, and for once there is room to spare. The exterior is pure understated class. I couldn't be happier.
170,000+ and going strong!!
I have owned this car for only 16months but bought at 123,000 miles and let me tell you I about live in this car. Last month I purchased a Pacifica and hated the ride of that thing not to mention the lousy gas mileage...fortunately I still had my old Ultra and am now back to driving it. This car starts every time and although it's older I can say I will continue to make repairs as needed in order to keep this car. I have owned quite a few automobiles in my life and this one beats them all!!!
Buick Park Ave
This car has been excellent, I'm 62 and this has been one of the best cars of the 16 that I have owned. The engine and drive train has had zero problems in 8 years. It had one minor issue in the 1st year that was fixed by the dealership with 1 visit. The ride is very smooth. The only problem I have had has been a weak front door lock plastic button bracket. I have replaced it 2 times. If the button is pushed hard, the plastic bracket eventually spreads and the door lock button pushes into the door planel. It still works but is not flush with the inside door panel.
13 years old and still a fantastic car.
We bought this car when it was one year old, with 14000 miles on the clock in 2001, to be my wife's daily driver. By far, it is one of the best cars we have owned. Twelve years later she's only got 68K on the odometer and it runs perfectly. It has been an extremely reliable vehicle and is a pleasure to drive. It is very quiet at highway speeds, and get's exceptional mileage for a vehicle this size, 19 city / 30 highway. If you're hunting for a used example, you can't go wrong.
Review of my 2000 Buick Ultra
The reliability of this vehicle is outstanding. In 5 years of driving not one component of the vehicle has failed. I have only had to change the battery, and replace the tires. I am amazed at the reliability, and performance of the vehicle.
Sponsored cars related to the Park Avenue
Related Used 2000 Buick Park Avenue info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore
- 2020 Enclave