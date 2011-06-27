Used 1999 Buick Park Avenue Consumer Reviews

Favorite car to date AJ4775 , 10/05/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Since i've owned this car i have done routine maintenance. i have had no problems with reliability. i have over 180,000 miles on the car, the 3.8L supercharged motor runs strong and gets great gas mileage. 32+mpg highway and in the city with traffic i can still get 23/25mpg. its a full size car that fits 6 people with every option. Report Abuse

Best Car to Date Mark , 12/09/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I purchased my second 1999 Park Ave after trading in my first 99 for a 2004 Grand Prix. While the Grand Prix is sporty, it doesn't hold a candle to the size, ride, mpg and trouble free driving I have experienced with the Park Avenue. I routinely get over 30 mpg on the highway and over 20 mpg in the city, that is better than my 4 cylinder pick up truck! I purchase my current Buick with 57,000 miles on it and now have over 112,000 and have only had to perform routine maintenance on the vehicle. It is a comfortable, reliable ride that I never get tired of. I also have a 2007 Lucerne, but as nice as it is, I prefer my Park Ave and will replace it with another when the time comes. Report Abuse

Great Family Car JerryV , 07/24/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my Park Ave used with 40K miles. This car is by far the best full size car I have ever owned. It is reliable as it is comfortable. In the past 60K miles, I have not had to replace anything major on the car. The 3.8 L engine is easy on gas and provides adequate power in typical driving conditions. The only negative I have experienced with the car is that the front brakes require above average maintenance. Overall, a small price to pay. The trunk space exceeds the available storage of a Pathfinder or Explorer (with the second row seat up). This is the vehicle of choice for my family vacations. My young son fittingly calls our Park Ave "The Comfy Car". Report Abuse

Love at first drive!!! eril , 08/01/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've had this car for a week now with 123,227 miles on it and i'm in love with it. The ride is better that most european cars i've had before. I'm a sales man so i drive arround a lot and this car makes me enjoy the road more each time i drive it. It's very good on the gas too and fits all my family comfortably. All it needs is a good paint job and it will look like new!!! Report Abuse