  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Park Avenue
  4. Used 1992 Buick Park Avenue
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Buick Park Avenue Ultra Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Park Avenue
Overview
See Park Avenue Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room41.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
Measurements
Length205.3 in.
Curb weight3640 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base110.7 in.
Width73.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Alabaster
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
See Park Avenue Inventory

Related Used 1992 Buick Park Avenue Ultra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles