2019 BMW X2 Consumer Reviews

mileage jellybean , 08/02/2019 M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful What kind of mileage is everyone getting - quoted 23 in city - I'm getting 19 with conservative driving even on the eco-setting?? That said, I find the seats very comfortable and it drives beautifully.

Comfort and fun Brenda kahan , 06/27/2019 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful This is a very comfortable car to spend time in. It hugs the road. The navigation and controls are intuitive. I have only had it a month but it's the most comfortable car I have ever driven.

Hot crossover Beemer , 07/06/2019 M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is the best crossover I can get below $60000. If It is only car one can have, this is the car. It does everything well.

Loving it Ray , 11/17/2019 M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought this about 6 months ago, I love driving this SUV. My wife really loved it because I bought this for her. She used to drive a 2017 Honda CR-V and she said this M35i is far more better than the Honda. Handling is outstanding. I love BMW and also drive a 2015 BMW M4.