2019 BMW X2 Consumer Reviews
mileage
What kind of mileage is everyone getting - quoted 23 in city - I'm getting 19 with conservative driving even on the eco-setting?? That said, I find the seats very comfortable and it drives beautifully.
Comfort and fun
This is a very comfortable car to spend time in. It hugs the road. The navigation and controls are intuitive. I have only had it a month but it’s the most comfortable car I have ever driven.
Hot crossover
This is the best crossover I can get below $60000. If It is only car one can have, this is the car. It does everything well.
Loving it
Bought this about 6 months ago, I love driving this SUV. My wife really loved it because I bought this for her. She used to drive a 2017 Honda CR-V and she said this M35i is far more better than the Honda. Handling is outstanding. I love BMW and also drive a 2015 BMW M4.
Hot Hatch
Great little hot rod. A hoot to drive. Great exhaust note!
