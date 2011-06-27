2018 BMW M6 Review
Pros & Cons
- Turbocharged V8 engine provides exceptional power
- Automatic transmission rips off quick shifts
- Interior is richly trimmed and well-equipped
- Front seats offer impressive support and comfort
- Feels big and heavy around tight turns
- Not much rear headroom and legroom
Analyzed logically, the 2018 BMW M6 seems excessive, absurd even. Do you really need a big, two-door convertible that can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds? Well, no. But this level of automobile surpasses need and plunges straight into the heart of desire.
As with other BMW M cars, the M6 starts off as a more common car from the lineup — in this case, the 6 Series convertible — and then gets the full M performance division treatment. That includes an immensely powerful turbocharged V8, an upgraded suspension, stronger brakes, and just enough styling flourishes to make the car stand out.
Even in base form, the M6 convertible is stunningly fast for a car of its size and weight. Add the 40 additional horsepower available in the Competition package and the optional carbon-ceramic brakes to crank it up even more. A raft of other options — including different wheel designs, heated rear seats, contemporary driver aids, special interior trim and even a manual transmission — offer an impressive level of personalization.
The M6 convertible's well-insulated fabric top also keeps wind noise mostly at bay. And with the top down, the separate glass rear window can be raised to serve as a wind blocker, facilitating civilized conversation and preserving hairstyles to a degree.
Why so much power and performance in a big convertible like this? The better question is: Why not? If it's practicality you want, there's the M6 Gran Coupe with its four doors. If it's economy you're seeking, the regular non-M-badged 650i convertible provides prodigious 445 horsepower for thousands less. There's no rational explanation for why you'll need the M6 convertible, which is all the more reason to want it.
2018 BMW M6 models
The 2018 BMW M6 is a high-performance luxury convertible available in a single trim level. It stands apart from other 6 Series convertibles with sporty elements such as unique front and rear fascias, quad tailpipes and a range of other equipment. Under the hood is a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine (552 horsepower, 500 pound-feet of torque) paired to a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission or a six-speed manual transmission.
From there, the M6 convertible adds 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, a limited-slip rear differential, adaptive LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, automatic soft-close doors, auto-dimming side mirrors with heating, keyless entry and ignition, heated power front seats, driver-seat memory settings, leather upholstery and trim, a power-adjustable steering wheel and carbon-fiber accents.
Also standard are Bluetooth, adjustable drive settings, BMW's iDrive interface (with a 10.2-inch display), a rearview camera, voice controls, a navigation system, wireless device charging, a USB port, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with HD and satellite radio.
The M6 convertible's Executive package adds a heated steering wheel, ventilated and massaging front seats, and a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system. The Driving Assistance package features a lane departure warning system, blind-spot monitoring, a forward collision warning system, low-speed collision mitigation, and a head-up display. The Parking Assistance package adds side- and top-view parking camera views.
For more power (or if you want to take your M6 Gran Coupe to the track), you can get the Competition package that increases engine output by 40 hp. It also includes lightweight wheels; revised tuning for the suspension, steering and rear differential; retuned stability control that provides a higher threshold for intervention in the M Dynamic mode; and a black chrome finish for the tailpipes.
Stand-alone options include an alternative 20-inch wheel design in silver or black, carbon-ceramic brakes, a beige convertible top, Apple CarPlay compatibility, and an infrared night-vision system with pedestrian detection.
- Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection
- Uses thermal imaging to detect objects at far distances. Issues visual and audible warnings; primes brakes in case of imminent collision.
- Active Protection
- Monitors driver attentiveness and, in the event of a possible collision, pre-tensions the seat belts and closes the windows.
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Issues a visual warning in side mirror when a vehicle enters blind spot. Vibrates the steering wheel in case of potentially unsafe lane change.
