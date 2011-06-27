  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M6
  4. Used 2018 BMW M6
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2018 BMW M6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Turbocharged V8 engine provides exceptional power
  • Automatic transmission rips off quick shifts
  • Interior is richly trimmed and well-equipped
  • Front seats offer impressive support and comfort
  • Feels big and heavy around tight turns
  • Not much rear headroom and legroom
Other years
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
BMW M6 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
List Price
$75,000
Used M6 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which M6 does Edmunds recommend?

With only one trim level, the M6 convertible is an exercise in options based on priorities. In our opinion, the M6 works best as a grand tourer. Check the box for the Executive package, which adds a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats, ventilated front seats, rear and side window shades, and an exquisite sound system. It's probably a good idea to also get the Driving Assistance package that adds now-common safety aids such as blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Analyzed logically, the 2018 BMW M6 seems excessive, absurd even. Do you really need a big, two-door convertible that can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds? Well, no. But this level of automobile surpasses need and plunges straight into the heart of desire. 

As with other BMW M cars, the M6 starts off as a more common car from the lineup — in this case, the 6 Series convertible — and then gets the full M performance division treatment. That includes an immensely powerful turbocharged V8, an upgraded suspension, stronger brakes, and just enough styling flourishes to make the car stand out.

Even in base form, the M6 convertible is stunningly fast for a car of its size and weight. Add the 40 additional horsepower available in the Competition package and the optional carbon-ceramic brakes to crank it up even more. A raft of other options — including different wheel designs, heated rear seats, contemporary driver aids, special interior trim and even a manual transmission — offer an impressive level of personalization.

The M6 convertible's well-insulated fabric top also keeps wind noise mostly at bay. And with the top down, the separate glass rear window can be raised to serve as a wind blocker, facilitating civilized conversation and preserving hairstyles to a degree.

Why so much power and performance in a big convertible like this? The better question is: Why not? If it's practicality you want, there's the M6 Gran Coupe with its four doors. If it's economy you're seeking, the regular non-M-badged 650i convertible provides prodigious 445 horsepower for thousands less. There's no rational explanation for why you'll need the M6 convertible, which is all the more reason to want it.

2018 BMW M6 models

The 2018 BMW M6 is a high-performance luxury convertible available in a single trim level. It stands apart from other 6 Series convertibles with sporty elements such as unique front and rear fascias, quad tailpipes and a range of other equipment. Under the hood is a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine (552 horsepower, 500 pound-feet of torque) paired to a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission or a six-speed manual transmission.

From there, the M6 convertible adds 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, a limited-slip rear differential, adaptive LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, automatic soft-close doors, auto-dimming side mirrors with heating, keyless entry and ignition, heated power front seats, driver-seat memory settings, leather upholstery and trim, a power-adjustable steering wheel and carbon-fiber accents.

Also standard are Bluetooth, adjustable drive settings, BMW's iDrive interface (with a 10.2-inch display), a rearview camera, voice controls, a navigation system, wireless device charging, a USB port, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with HD and satellite radio.

The M6 convertible's Executive package adds a heated steering wheel, ventilated and massaging front seats, and a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system. The Driving Assistance package features a lane departure warning system, blind-spot monitoring, a forward collision warning system, low-speed collision mitigation, and a head-up display. The Parking Assistance package adds side- and top-view parking camera views.

For more power (or if you want to take your M6 Gran Coupe to the track), you can get the Competition package that increases engine output by 40 hp. It also includes lightweight wheels; revised tuning for the suspension, steering and rear differential; retuned stability control that provides a higher threshold for intervention in the M Dynamic mode; and a black chrome finish for the tailpipes.

Stand-alone options include an alternative 20-inch wheel design in silver or black, carbon-ceramic brakes, a beige convertible top, Apple CarPlay compatibility, and an infrared night-vision system with pedestrian detection.

Driving

It resembles other 6 Series cars, but its massive twin-turbo V8 thrust, broad torque range and lovely exhaust note reveal it as true M car. It's easy to drive at slow speeds or in rocketship mode, but its bulk and heft feel out of place on narrow, winding roads.

Acceleration

In its sharpest drive settings, this car is a fire-breathing beast that snorts and snarls with uncommon aggression. Yet the acceleration won't terrify you since it's accompanied by a refined stability control system. BMW says zero to 60 mph takes just 4.3 seconds.

Handling

The M6 has plenty of grip but offers so little steering and suspension feedback that it's difficult to find and drive the car at its limits. Bulk and mass also hinder the M6's ability to handle like a precision instrument.

Drivability

With adjustable drive settings, an adaptive suspension and an optional manual transmission, the M6 is equally suited to the daily commute or a full-speed romp. There's no avoiding the M6's mass, however, so agility takes a back seat to the car's exhilarating acceleration.

Comfort

The adaptive suspension, adjustable steering and throttle settings, excellent seats and luxury interior appointments make for a car that is supremely comfortable regardless of road surface.

Seat comfort

The front seats give excellent support for both long trips and short, spirited routes. The standard seats are comfortable for drivers of all sizes. The back seat is OK but lacks headroom and legroom.

Interior

The M6 has a driver-centric and stylish design. The dash joins gracefully with the large center console for a wraparound feel. Intuitive controls, excellent materials quality.

Utility

With just 12 cubic feet of trunk space, the M6 Gran Coupe isn't a particularly useful car, unless your primary use is simply driving blazingly fast. But the split and folding rear seat and center pass-through help with longer, bulkier objects.

Technology

BMW's iDrive set the bar for multiple imitators, and for good reason. The controls are easily accessible and easily navigable while driving, especially when paired with the 10.2-inch display. New additions for 2018 include onboard Wi-Fi connection and wireless device charging.

Audio & navigation

A navigation system with a 10.2-inch display comes standard. Outstanding power and clarity with either the Harman Kardon or the Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Smartphone integration

Mobile phone connection enables access to ConnectedDrive services through the display screen (Google search, route planning, travel and news information, among other conveniences). Apple CarPlay is optional, and there's no support yet for Android Auto.

Driver aids

Standard aids include a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control and parking sensors. More desirable features — front collision, lane departure, blind-spot warning systems; top-view cameras; and night vision — are available via option packages.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 BMW M6.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed automated manual
Gas
560 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2018 BMW M6 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the M6 models:

Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection
Uses thermal imaging to detect objects at far distances. Issues visual and audible warnings; primes brakes in case of imminent collision.
Active Protection
Monitors driver attentiveness and, in the event of a possible collision, pre-tensions the seat belts and closes the windows.
Active Blind Spot Detection
Issues a visual warning in side mirror when a vehicle enters blind spot. Vibrates the steering wheel in case of potentially unsafe lane change.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 BMW M6

Used 2018 BMW M6 Overview

The Used 2018 BMW M6 is offered in the following submodels: M6 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 BMW M6?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 BMW M6 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 BMW M6 Base is priced between $75,000 and$75,000 with odometer readings between 39852 and39852 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 BMW M6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 BMW M6 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2018 M6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $75,000 and mileage as low as 39852 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 BMW M6.

Can't find a used 2018 BMW M6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW M6 for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,346.

Find a used BMW for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,374.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW M6 for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,371.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $19,258.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 BMW M6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW M6 lease specials

Related Used 2018 BMW M6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles