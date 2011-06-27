Overall rating

Analyzed logically, the 2018 BMW M6 seems excessive, absurd even. Do you really need a big, two-door convertible that can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds? Well, no. But this level of automobile surpasses need and plunges straight into the heart of desire.

As with other BMW M cars, the M6 starts off as a more common car from the lineup — in this case, the 6 Series convertible — and then gets the full M performance division treatment. That includes an immensely powerful turbocharged V8, an upgraded suspension, stronger brakes, and just enough styling flourishes to make the car stand out.

Even in base form, the M6 convertible is stunningly fast for a car of its size and weight. Add the 40 additional horsepower available in the Competition package and the optional carbon-ceramic brakes to crank it up even more. A raft of other options — including different wheel designs, heated rear seats, contemporary driver aids, special interior trim and even a manual transmission — offer an impressive level of personalization.

The M6 convertible's well-insulated fabric top also keeps wind noise mostly at bay. And with the top down, the separate glass rear window can be raised to serve as a wind blocker, facilitating civilized conversation and preserving hairstyles to a degree.

Why so much power and performance in a big convertible like this? The better question is: Why not? If it's practicality you want, there's the M6 Gran Coupe with its four doors. If it's economy you're seeking, the regular non-M-badged 650i convertible provides prodigious 445 horsepower for thousands less. There's no rational explanation for why you'll need the M6 convertible, which is all the more reason to want it.