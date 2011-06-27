  1. Home
Used 2018 BMW M3 CS Base Features & Specs

More about the 2018 M3 CS
Overview
Starting MSRP
$98,250
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$98,250
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$98,250
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.4/349.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$98,250
Torque443 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower453 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$98,250
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$98,250
Executive Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$98,250
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$98,250
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$98,250
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$98,250
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$98,250
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$98,250
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$98,250
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight3494 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base110.7 in.
Width73.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$98,250
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • Frozen Dark Blue II (Special Order)
  • San Marino Blue Metallic
  • Lime Rock Grey (Special Order)
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Special (Silverstone/Black), premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$98,250
285/30R Y tiresyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$98,250
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$98,250
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
