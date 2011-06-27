  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Arnage
  4. Used 2005 Bentley Arnage
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Bentley Arnage Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Arnage
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Arnages for sale
List Price Estimate
$30,403 - $57,153
Used Arnage for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

True oppulance and performane

michael salimbene, 03/05/2005
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

The 2005 Bently Arnage is by far the most exciting, not to mention luxurious sport sedan ever made!! Every time I start the car (via the push button start) an uncontrollable grin is immovable from my face. The car is stunning! Having a good amount of experience with both the Mercedes-Benz S55 and S600 it would be silly to even compare the them to this car. The fit and finish is pure artwork. I highly reccomend this automobile

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Arnages for sale

Related Used 2005 Bentley Arnage info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles