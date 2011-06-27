Used 2005 Bentley Arnage Consumer Reviews
True oppulance and performane
michael salimbene, 03/05/2005
7 of 8 people found this review helpful
The 2005 Bently Arnage is by far the most exciting, not to mention luxurious sport sedan ever made!! Every time I start the car (via the push button start) an uncontrollable grin is immovable from my face. The car is stunning! Having a good amount of experience with both the Mercedes-Benz S55 and S600 it would be silly to even compare the them to this car. The fit and finish is pure artwork. I highly reccomend this automobile
