Used 2004 Bentley Arnage Consumer Reviews
Bentley Beyond Luxury
Jeff245, 01/31/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
I currently own a Bentley RL. It is Silver with top of the line options. the car has extraordinary safety features. It is fast, agile, and the handling is superb. I would reccomend this car to anyone although the price tag is extremely high.
Report Abuse
Miraculous Machine
HSA, 07/24/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
There simply is not a more amazing experience than driving a 3 ton "living room" at break neak speeds everywhere. If cost is no object, Bently's Arnage is truly in a class all its own. It has no equal.
Report Abuse
Very Few Flaws
srmnj, 02/28/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Despite the size and bulk of the Arnage, it is a true rocket ship. First time riders are amazed at the combination of comfort and speed. Stay away from the LWB unless you plan on riding in the back 100% of the time. I've had both. They are very different cars.
Report Abuse
Wow
fp2c, 10/02/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
best car in world
Report Abuse
