2022 Audi A8 L Specs & Features

More about the 2022 A8
Overview
Starting MSRP
$86,500
Engine TypeMild hybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)412.3/607.6 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeMild hybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower335 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque369 lb-ft @ 1,370 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity970 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Comfort Plus Package +$3,250
Executive Plus Package +$3,400
Luxury Package +$5,400
Black Optic Plus Package +$2,750
Black Optic Package +$1,750
In-Car Entertainment
17 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
730 watts stereo outputyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
extended cabin heatingyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Guard Cargo Mat +$180
Audi Cargo Box +$80
USB Cables +$110
Interior Protection Package +$225
Audi Guard Protection Kit +$350
Black Cloth Headlineryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
18 -way power driver seatyes
18 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room44.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Exterior Options
21" Summer Performance Tiresyes
Paint Protection +$185
Front License Plate Deleteyes
Audi Black Rings and Badges +$350
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit +$110
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,762 lbs.
Gross weight6,140 lbs.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height58.6 in.
Length208.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload970 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.6 in.
Turning circle42.2 ft.
Wheel base123.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • District Green Metallic
  • Firmament Blue Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Vesuvius Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cognac Brown Valcona, premium leather
  • Black Valcona, premium leather
  • Sarder Brown Valetta, leather
  • Pearl Beige Valcona, premium leather
  • Sarder Brown Valcona, premium leather
  • Black Valetta, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 in. wheelsyes
255/45R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
