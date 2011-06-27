2022 Audi A8 L Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$86,500
|Engine Type
|Mild hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|22 mpg
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|22 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/28 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.7 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|412.3/607.6 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Base engine type
|Mild hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5,000 rpm
|Torque
|369 lb-ft @ 1,370 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|970 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Comfort Plus Package
|+$3,250
|Executive Plus Package
|+$3,400
|Luxury Package
|+$5,400
|Black Optic Plus Package
|+$2,750
|Black Optic Package
|+$1,750
|In-Car Entertainment
|17 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|730 watts stereo output
|yes
|Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|cooled storage compartment
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|extended cabin heating
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Audi Guard Cargo Mat
|+$180
|Audi Cargo Box
|+$80
|USB Cables
|+$110
|Interior Protection Package
|+$225
|Audi Guard Protection Kit
|+$350
|Black Cloth Headliner
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|18 -way power driver seat
|yes
|18 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.3 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.1 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|44.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.6 in.
|Exterior Options
|21" Summer Performance Tires
|yes
|Paint Protection
|+$185
|Front License Plate Delete
|yes
|Audi Black Rings and Badges
|+$350
|Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit
|+$110
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,762 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,140 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|4.8 in.
|Height
|58.6 in.
|Length
|208.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|12.5 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|970 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|83.9 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|76.6 in.
|Turning circle
|42.2 ft.
|Wheel base
|123.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|19 in. wheels
|yes
|255/45R19 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
