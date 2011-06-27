  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin V8 Vantage
  4. Used 2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster Features & Specs

More about the 2014 V8 Vantage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$136,900
See V8 Vantage Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$136,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$136,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$136,900
Torque346 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 7300 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$136,900
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$136,900
Luxe Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$136,900
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$136,900
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$136,900
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$136,900
Glass Switchesyes
Memory Seatsyes
First Aid Kityes
Indented Leather Seat Insertsyes
Umbrella & Holderyes
Smokers Packyes
Leather Key Fob Pouchyes
Aston Martin 700w Premium Audio Systemyes
Carpet Color - Contemporaryyes
Secondary Glass Keyyes
Leather Color - Contemporaryyes
Steering Wheel - Color Keyed Trimyes
Personalized Sill Plaquesyes
Fine Stitchingyes
Flint Seatbeltsyes
Carbon Interior Packyes
Convertible Wind Deflectoryes
Leather Headliningyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Headlining Color - Contemporaryyes
Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Audio Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$136,900
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$136,900
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$136,900
Paint - Special Coloryes
Brake Calipers - Redyes
Carbon Fiber Side Strakesyes
Convertible Hood Color - Contemporaryyes
Delete Model Badgingyes
Bright Finish Grilleyes
Brake Calipers - Blackyes
Brake Calipers - Yellowyes
Black Mesh Packyes
19" 10 Spoke Graphite Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Brake Calipers - Silveryes
Exterior Carbon Packyes
Carbon Fiber Bodypackyes
Paint - Contemporaryyes
19" 10-Spoke Silver Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Magnum Silver Mesh Packyes
Clear Rear Lampsyes
Black Textured Tailpipe Finisheryes
Black Vaned Grilleyes
19" V Spoke Graphite Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$136,900
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5.0 cu.ft.
Length172.6 in.
Curb weight3770 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.0 cu.ft.
Height50.0 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width73.4 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$136,900
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Fox
  • Previous AML Color
  • Hardly Green
  • Midnight Blue
  • Mariana Blue
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Silver Blonde
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Skyfall Silver
  • Kopi Bronze
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Jet Black
  • Special AML Color
  • Mako Blue
  • Amethyst Red
  • Morning Frost White
  • Concours Blue
  • Grey Bull
  • Selene Bronze
  • Quantum Silver
  • Storm Black
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Lightning Silver
  • Volcano Red
  • Other Manufacturers Color
  • Match to Sample
  • Appletree Green
  • Viridian Green
  • Stratus White
  • Onyx Black
  • Madagascar Orange
  • Marron Black
Interior Colors
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Deep Purple, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Pure Black, premium leather
  • Winter Wheat, premium leather
  • Spicy Red, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather/alcantara
  • Chainmail Grey, premium leather
  • Madagascar Orange, premium leather
  • Ice Mocha, premium leather
  • Tuscan Tan, premium leather
  • Out of Range/Match To Sample Leather Seat Color, premium leather
  • Chesnut Tan, premium leather
  • Baltic Blue, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, premium leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Eifel Green, premium leather
  • Spectral Blue, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$136,900
275/35R19 96Y tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$136,900
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$136,900
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See V8 Vantage Inventory

Related Used 2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles