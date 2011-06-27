Used 2006 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Consumer Reviews
Vanquish
steve mann, 08/18/2006
8 of 15 people found this review helpful
This is a phenomenal sports car and handles beautifully.
All around Vanquisher
DB, 01/17/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I have driven several before purchasing this car. The 2006 has a nicer interior with more features than you can learn in a weekend. Starting and driving this exotic muscle car produces the greatest sound. Steering and ride are precise and comfortable. It delivers choice in settings and although a little rough at low speed shifting for my wife. Driving is effortless. The limited edition Mansory kit offers some subtle carbon fiber ground effects and subdued tail lights, as well as the eye-catching double wide mouth grille.
