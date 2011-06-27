Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Consumer Reviews

Review by Actual Owner SJMST , 01/25/2018 Ti 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 82 of 85 people found this review helpful I see a some reviews by people who decided not to buy. I did lease one, and here's what I think. I have 3,500 miles of flawless performance on mine. This car turns heads. People stop to chat and ask about it. If you want to blend into the background, maybe it’s not the car for you. From every angle, it looks properly proportioned. The interior is beautiful, and is there a more striking logo than Alfa’s? I say “No” Best for last. Driving it. It’s not a weekend toy. I commute interstate, NY to NJ every day. Forty five miles each way. Hence the need for the adaptive cruise and forward collision warning. This allows the car to stop and go on its own in bumper to bumper traffic. Nice. When the roads are open, and that happens even in NY, it is wonderful. The chassis feels carved from stone, yet is somehow compliant over rough patches. It is inexplicably able to take curves flat at speed yet still be comfortable. This is not a big car. It is in looks and feel more like sports sedans before they became heavy and bloated. The Giulia is light and quick and instantly responsive. My 2002 BMW 3 series 5-speed was something like that, but this has that beat. Get an Alfa. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The real real on TI sport 2018 DMF , 09/29/2018 Ti Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 37 of 38 people found this review helpful So many positives on this car. Looks, fantastic; had doubts about red leather, on silver. Dark 5 hole wheels with yellow calipers upgraded to qv wheel and Michelin tire package- fantastic. Also chip tuned to 350hp. After 4 bmws, 4 Mercedes, 3 Porsche's, 5 AUDI's— this is the most fun car in ages. Last 5 AUDI's, great luxury, safety, marginal handling including last S6. Alfa is a joy to drive. It's one of those ,"take the long way home cars." Or let's just take this drive to , "wherever" just " because." The AUDI has greatest info and technology ever, but I don't drive the info screen. So for kicking back, cruising, sleepy drives- get the AUDI , MB, BMW. To DRIVE , Alfa has no competition. Finally; was concerned about reliability; 7,500 miles— just gas and air pressure checks; that's it. Oh; and did I mention that grown , mature men just stop and drool over the thing; sometimes I embarrassingly have to squeeze through admirers to get to the car and leave. Also doesn't hurt that my grandson is convinced it's a Ferrari.

Great car David , 10/28/2018 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I have 7k miles on my 2017. There have been two recalls for software updates but no mechanical issues whatsoever. This is a great small sedan, agile, comfortable, fast and beautiful. Best steering, shifting and suspension of any non sports car that I have owned. Flat out beats the 7 and 5 series BMWs I have owned as well as the Jaguar XKR, and MB E cars I have owned. One minor complaint- the front seat a bit to short but understandable from a design viewpoint. Again, no mechanical issues at all. I love this car.

Any Excuse to Drive Johno , 12/24/2018 Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I have passed 10K miles on the car with zero problems (other than a minor glitch with radio presets fixed with software update). This is effectively a four door Ferrari for a remarkably reasonable price. The acceleration and handling are nothing short of supercar stunning. You look for any excuse to drive it: the most mundane errands are just a blast. The comments and stares at every parking lot add to the exotic car ownership experience. And yet the car is completely comfortable and civilized as an every day driver. My spouse was an exec for a Japanese car company so I was spoiled with new primo quality cars every two years and we also have other Hondas, Nissan/Infiniti's and a Lexus in the family and the Alfa is every bit their equal in build quality, fit and finish. And, oh by the way, the Montecarlo Blu on my Quadrifoglio has a depth and sparkle beyond any other blue that I've seen on any other car on the road -- again more like a super-exotic than others in the class, and the comments of strangers confirm this. I had apprehensions because of the exaggerated unreliability reputation, the truth has been, instead, bulletproof to date.