Used 2013 Acura ILX Consumer Reviews
Getting 43 Mpg on daily commute
I love this car. Gas mileage, suspension, and stereo are great. Bluetooth integration and Pandora integration work perfectly. Suspension and noise cancellation work amazingly well. Although it looks small, it has plenty of room and has always been big enough. Gas mileage has been from 42 to 45 without really trying.
New to me ILX
I purchased my 2013 ILX from the dealer used with 30k miles in 2016. So far so good. I had a Honda before and loved it so figured my next step would be an Acura. First the positives: Car rides well, love the GPS, blue tooth connectivity, and voice control. For a 4 cylinder vehicle it accelerates quite quickly and is very good on gas. Also the car is spacious, it comfortably fit me plus 3 other adults on a short road trip. Now the not so good: storage is extremely limited! the car doesn't even have a place to put spare change, I literally dump everything into the center counsel. Also the USB cord is awkwardly placed, when I first test drove the car I thought it was damaged (if you've seen it you know what I mean). Lastly, I got the tech package so I have leather seats but when I first started looking I was shocked to see that the base model comes standard with cloth seats, I've never seen a luxury car with cloth seats.
Excellet Commuter Car
I recently purchased a 2013 ILX with the Tech pkg, and I am very pleased with it. I had a 2008 Acura TL prior to purchasing this car, and I thought I would miss the V6 acceleration, but I honestly don't. A lot of the reviews say the 150 hp is underpowered, but I find the car to be adequate. In fact, it picks up quite nicely on the highway and I don't have trouble passing cars. The interior is nice, well built, and feels a lot wider than what the outside appearance would make you believe. The rear leg room is also excellent considering this is a compact car. As stated above, this is an excellent commuter car.
Peppy Hybrid that Turns Heads
We bought our ILX used and have been incredibly pleased with it thus far. As a former Prius owner, I feel much cooler driving this sporty Acura, although I do miss the 50+ mpg of the Prius. It's fun to drive, handles well, stops on a dime, and has all of the modern features you'd expect from an Acura. I primarily drive around town (about 90% of the time) with lots of stopping and am averaging about 37-38 mpg. I love the simplicity of the interior, which is easy to use and not as bright or busy as some of the other models we looked at. I hope this awesome car continues to fly under the radar so I'll continue to be one of the only ones on the road driving it!
2013 Acura ILX Hybrid w/ Tech Package
In April of 2015 we were in need of another car. Initially I looked at a BMW 335 and a Infintity G37 coupe, both of which I loved being a man. However I knew my wife wanted a good gas mileage that also had navigation, a CD player, heated seats, etc. I ended up choosing the ILX as it was below the book value at the time, was fully loaded, and though a hybrid it was sporty looking compared to other hybrids on the market. I also liked the option of shutting off the hybrid mode, which gives the car more umph when getting into traffic in the DFW area. On average with city and highway driving we average 39.3 MPG with the car not in hybrid mode. We have kept up with oil changes, etc and I don't know if there is a correlation or not but the car does get better mpg within the first 20% of a new oil change. The front seats are comfortable especially considering that the basis for this car is the Honda Civic. The only flaws I see are limited storage, and no leg room for an adult in the back seats. However the interior dash layout is great, the hands free is one of the best I have used, and though it takes premium gas I have never paid more than $24.00 to fill it and my wife can drive 4-6 weeks before filling. It also looks like a higher dollar car. We will always be an Acura fan due to this car.
