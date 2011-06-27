Used 2008 Volvo V50 Consumer Reviews
Love my car... but.
I've had my V50 over 2 years now. No repairs, no problems, some minor issues (buzz in a speaker, vibration here & there) but for the most part, amazing reliability. Tires totally worn at 45,000 miles. Great fuel economy (over 32 mpg on long drives below 70 mph with a/c off). Cargo space limited for a wagon, but fits a lot of stuff. My problem is the seats. No lumbar support, and headrest tilts forward forcing me to push my head forward. Long drives leave me with hip and lower back pain, and now neck pain and headaches. I am having to give up my wonderful car because no amount of padding or support has fixed this. So be very sure the seat supports you fully before you buy.
Great Alternative to others...
When I was shopping a year ago for a nice small wagon commuter car, I looked at many options, VW Jetta TDI, Subaru, Audi A3 and A4. The reviews on this little car swayed my decision to test drive. Owned it a year now and 20k miles later, no disappointments. All cars have quirks, this car has been pleasant. I have had many cars in the past 5 BMWs, 12 VWs and 7 Porsches. I am a car enthusiast, this car has enough character to make it stand out.
Fun little family car
This car drives and feels like a fun little sports car. It has plenty of pep with some room to spare. We have taken it on many road trips loaded down, with a child, dog, and full size stroller. The quality of the workmanship inside and out is spectacular. We have had no mechanical issues whatsoever. A great little family car that gets pretty good gas mileage!
A good move
After 5 E-class Mercedes this was a big step but I'm not disappointed. For 50% of the price I have as much fun driving this car and I don't have to fear being stranded because of quality problems with electronics. The ride is firm but not harsh, a lot like a 3 series BMW. Ergonomics are a bit quirky and I could use more storage space up front. Fuel economy is better than my E500, but not that much! I miss the Bluetooth for the phone. Overall, no regrets
Reasonable Mid-life Crisis
Fun to drive. Nice test drive around Horsetooth Res. Have driven to numerous Frontrange ski areas in bad weather, car was great. Stability control saved car at I-70 and Dumont. I have Gecko green with Sparticus wheels. Exterior is sharp. Interior comfortable
Sponsored cars related to the V50
Related Used 2008 Volvo V50 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volvo S60
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 Volvo V90
- 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Volvo XC60
- Volvo XC90 2020
- 2020 Volvo V90
- Volvo V60 2020
- 2021 XC90