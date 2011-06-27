Used 1998 Volvo S70 Consumer Reviews

Excellent reliability, performance and comfort. chris_svedka , 04/20/2011 50 of 52 people found this review helpful I have owned the V70 and S70 line of vehicles for many years. My 1998 S70 T5 is hands down the best vehicle I have ever owned. After owning one, and wanting a second T5, I drove over 400 miles, round trip to pick up another one. These cars are built exceptionally well. I have never had one leave me stranded. Every vehicle requires maintenance and an occasional part. Parts are cheap if you know where to look. Any mechanic should be able to work on these EASILY. They do not cost more to work on than anything else. If you insist on taking them to dealers out of warranty, then expect to pay. Knowledge and a little legwork will make these one of the most economical cars you can own. Report Abuse

Best Car Ever Built...End of Discussion! jayandally , 08/03/2013 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought my Volvo S70 in 2000 with 24,000 miles on it, but sadly had to say goodbye to it this week. While it didn't get me to 300K, it did get me to 286,000. The only work I ever had done was sparks plugs & wires, fuel filter, radiator hoses and alternator. The car was rock solid and reliable. I was so impressed with the car, I bought another S70 - hopefully this one gets me over 200K also.

I would do it again cls8888 , 08/26/2013 GLT Turbo 4dr Sedan 24 of 25 people found this review helpful I bought this car while pregnant in 98. My husband & I joked that the baby would drive it someday...and he is! My car has had the usual repairs but nothing unusual. It was garage parked for the first 8 yrs, outside for the last 7--just starting to rust around the sunroof rim. The leather delaminated from the doors within the first year & Volvo didn't cover it--peek in the windows of any 98 S70 and you will see it (thus the 3 rating for interior) Also--if anyone is pulling on the door handle when using the key fob unlock the locks will break. How did that get past Volvo engineers? Other than those 2 things and a cruddy local dealer I have been extremely pleased. No regrets at 190k mi! Update 2/2016: 205,000 mi and still running smoothly. My mechanic has mentioned more than once that if we ever want to sell he is interested........but he will be fighting my children for it. Among other things, I bought a Volvo to save my life in an accident and because they have a million mile club. I take care of it, keep it in good repair, keep it clean, and it still looks new. Repairs may cost $1k/year but that is still less costly than a new car and my car is not in a landfill. Loving my Volvo. Update 2/2017. Another year, another 10,000 miles. I keep thinking that I need to get a new car but honestly, the only reason for that is to pass this gem onto my children. Still loving my Volvo. Update June 2020 *sigh* at 225,000 miles my S70, parked on a busy street, was hit and totaled. She was a trooper to the end and it was not a fit ending for her years and miles of tireless service. We took good care of her and the insurance check reflected that. My original title still stands. She was a great car and we had no reason to want to replace her at her tender age of 21. So long to my review of this car. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Car! K , 02/14/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This is my first car and I have had it for almost 2 years. It has been great to me, I've driven it for about 25,000 miles and it has been great. Only issue was it overheated due to my ignorance of not knowing what coolant was and what it did and drove it like a goof and put $400 down the drain.