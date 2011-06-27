Used 2012 Volkswagen Touareg Consumer Reviews
I like mine!
I own the Sport with Nav, and I think the car is great. Very good handling for an SUV, outstanding exterior and interior although there are some shiny, glaring surfaces in the cockpit. Entrance and exit can be challenging for tall people. Gas mileage was a pleasant surprise; I get about 2 mpg more than the EPA estimate. The Bluetooth can be confusing, but Nav is great. Overall, a very solid, great-handling, good looking and reasonably economical SUV to drive, with outstanding towing ability. 4/13/16 Update: I still like mine! I would add that it's best to have VW do oil changes; my local Jiffy Lube did not have the correct oil filter. Also, a word on towing: I have towed up to 5,200 pounds with the V6 with no problem. (My understanding is that towing capacity is 7,700 pounds with any of the offered engines.) Although I was generally able to manage 50-55 in the right lane up small mountains in New Hampshire with 5,200 pounds, I imagine you might be going closer to 40-45, or slower, anywhere near the 7,700 pound limit with the V6 up a steep grade. The Hybrid, and especially the diesel, would be much better choices for that kind of towing. 4/13/17 Update: Nothing new to add. No mechanical or other issues. My Touareg continues to perform well, and is the best car I have owned so far. i hope to buy another one in a few years, so I hope they continue to make them. If not, I will probably switch to the Audi version or take a look at the new Atlas.
Incredible value!
I bought this car new and put 92k miles in it in about 4 years with absolutely no issues. I have done all scheduled maintenance but nothing else. It still looks, feels and drives like a brand new car. Still on my first set of brakes, and absolutely no complains about anything. Though not cheap, the quality and design inside and out is of cars twice this cost. It is extremely comfortable, fast and fun to drive. Very quite and smooth even at high speeds. Incredibly good in snow and bad driving conditions. I have nothing but good to say about this and will more likely buy the same car when ready to part with this one.
Great vehicle, But
Our new 2012 is a great vehicle in many ways. The build quality, ride,handling, comfort and handling are one of the best. It also has many items that come standard that are options on other vehicles in this catagory. What it falls short in is the lack of available safety options that are available on similar level vehicles. No Blis system, adaptive cruise, surround cameras. All of which are available on the Touareg's European models. I read where VW execs. said USA buyers would not want to pay extra for these options.
Very satisfied
Traded a troublesome 09 BMW X5 diesel. Could not be happier. The new body looks like a Cayenne, (had a Cayenne prior to the X5), and the interior is very nice. Handling is great; mileage will hopefully improve from 26,27. I hope to get 29, as I did with the X5. Touch screen with phone interface, nav with traffic,sirius xm is very nice and easy to use. Good sound system. Feels solid and hopefully will be a good ride for a long time. 2700 miles to date.
2012 VW Touareg Sport w/ Navigation
I visited my dealer in early December to look at a 2011 left over. After driving a Midnight Blue 2012 I decided to trade-in my 2009 Tiguan for the 2012 Touareg. I have previously owned other "high line" vehicles from Acura, Lexus, and Infinity ... but none come close to the new Touareg - yes it IS a "high line" vehicle (and I bought the Sport version!). Build quality is amazing, design is amazing, materials are amazing, ride is amazing. This is one well built vehicle.
