Used 2004 Volkswagen R32 Consumer Reviews

Never too old to have fun Doc J , 05/13/2010 5 of 6 people found this review helpful At 60+ I'm probably not the usual R32 driver but it's been my daily ride for nearly 6 years. I drive it hard and love it. Reliability has been good other than for major transmission repairs at 35,000 and 65,000 miles along with clutch replacements at the same time. I don't think I drive THAT hard, but maybe I push it harder than the average driver. I've heard that AWD vehicles a hard on their drive trains because their wheels can't slip to release strain. Other than that issue a wheel bearing at 70,000 and an instrument cluster replacement under warranty have been the only other major repairs. I've yet to replace the brakes (maybe that's why I have worn out the clutches!)

I love my 2004 R32 dpod4 , 07/16/2012 6 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought my R32 brand new in 2004 after test driving much more expensive cars. Nothing compared. I have owned my car 8 years. I have pampered it (garaged in the winter, park it like it is a Ferrari, etc) and it looks brand new (kudos to VW for the Tornado Red paint holding up like it is showroom condition 8 years later). I have not had one problem with it -- most trouble free car I have owned (compared to more expensive cars I have owned from BMW, Lexus, Mercedes, Audi, Acura). And, more than any car (Lexus SC400 comes in a close second, and Toyota MR2 a distant third), this BY FAR is the most fun car I have owned. Hard to describe, but 8 years later, I am more elated than day bought.

goin' on 6 years Nobama , 03/22/2010 3 of 4 people found this review helpful This has been a fun car to drive for 103,000 miles so far. With snow on the ground and winter tires, it is an absolute blast. Reliability has been good, needing just a wheel bearing and fuel pump so far. Of all the cars I have owned, this is by far the most all around fun to drive.

The SIngle Best Car You Never Knew About Kyle , 03/01/2010 3 of 5 people found this review helpful My current Deep Blue Pearl 2004 R32, is actually my SECOND. In between, I drove a 2005 Audi S4 with a 344hp V-8 under it's hood. I missed my 250hp (yes it DID HAVE 250 stock) uber-hatch. What can a person POSSIBLY FIND to complain about with this car, except perhaps the limited rear-seat legroom? It's faster (w simple tuning) than the Audi, has an Audi engine, Audi AWD, will stop faster than 99.9% of ALL CARS, will handle until YOU QUIT and comes with nearly all the luxury features the S4 did ( & some extra), plus it's the only VW to be built by Porsche in Slovakia. 5,000 autobahn-intended machines imported at American journalists behest for the U.S. ONLY. FAST, FUN, PRACTICAL... GERMAN.