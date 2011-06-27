Used 2004 Volkswagen R32 Consumer Reviews
Never too old to have fun
At 60+ I'm probably not the usual R32 driver but it's been my daily ride for nearly 6 years. I drive it hard and love it. Reliability has been good other than for major transmission repairs at 35,000 and 65,000 miles along with clutch replacements at the same time. I don't think I drive THAT hard, but maybe I push it harder than the average driver. I've heard that AWD vehicles a hard on their drive trains because their wheels can't slip to release strain. Other than that issue a wheel bearing at 70,000 and an instrument cluster replacement under warranty have been the only other major repairs. I've yet to replace the brakes (maybe that's why I have worn out the clutches!)
I love my 2004 R32
I bought my R32 brand new in 2004 after test driving much more expensive cars. Nothing compared. I have owned my car 8 years. I have pampered it (garaged in the winter, park it like it is a Ferrari, etc) and it looks brand new (kudos to VW for the Tornado Red paint holding up like it is showroom condition 8 years later). I have not had one problem with it -- most trouble free car I have owned (compared to more expensive cars I have owned from BMW, Lexus, Mercedes, Audi, Acura). And, more than any car (Lexus SC400 comes in a close second, and Toyota MR2 a distant third), this BY FAR is the most fun car I have owned. Hard to describe, but 8 years later, I am more elated than day bought.
goin' on 6 years
This has been a fun car to drive for 103,000 miles so far. With snow on the ground and winter tires, it is an absolute blast. Reliability has been good, needing just a wheel bearing and fuel pump so far. Of all the cars I have owned, this is by far the most all around fun to drive.
The SIngle Best Car You Never Knew About
My current Deep Blue Pearl 2004 R32, is actually my SECOND. In between, I drove a 2005 Audi S4 with a 344hp V-8 under it's hood. I missed my 250hp (yes it DID HAVE 250 stock) uber-hatch. What can a person POSSIBLY FIND to complain about with this car, except perhaps the limited rear-seat legroom? It's faster (w simple tuning) than the Audi, has an Audi engine, Audi AWD, will stop faster than 99.9% of ALL CARS, will handle until YOU QUIT and comes with nearly all the luxury features the S4 did ( & some extra), plus it's the only VW to be built by Porsche in Slovakia. 5,000 autobahn-intended machines imported at American journalists behest for the U.S. ONLY. FAST, FUN, PRACTICAL... GERMAN.
All Around Epic
I purchased the vehicle at a great price because it had a lot of miles on it, I have been driving it ever since i bought it and wouldn't trade it for the world. I work at a dealership and I've driven my share of cars, this one takes the cake as the most fun car I have ever driven. Period. Everything about it screams amazing, the look, the styling, the epic exhaust sound, the amazing handling, the peppy speed, the smooth six speed gearbox, and last but surely not the end or least, the epic brakes. All around this car is a great buy, coming with numerous interior features that barely come standard on your common exensive BMW. Like I said, wouldn't trade it for anything.
Sponsored cars related to the R32
Related Used 2004 Volkswagen R32 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Genesis G90 2019
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 1500
- 2019 Yaris
- 2021 Ram 1500 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI