Used 2004 Volkswagen R32 Consumer Reviews

5.0
156 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Never too old to have fun

Doc J, 05/13/2010
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

At 60+ I'm probably not the usual R32 driver but it's been my daily ride for nearly 6 years. I drive it hard and love it. Reliability has been good other than for major transmission repairs at 35,000 and 65,000 miles along with clutch replacements at the same time. I don't think I drive THAT hard, but maybe I push it harder than the average driver. I've heard that AWD vehicles a hard on their drive trains because their wheels can't slip to release strain. Other than that issue a wheel bearing at 70,000 and an instrument cluster replacement under warranty have been the only other major repairs. I've yet to replace the brakes (maybe that's why I have worn out the clutches!)

Report Abuse

I love my 2004 R32

dpod4, 07/16/2012
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

I bought my R32 brand new in 2004 after test driving much more expensive cars. Nothing compared. I have owned my car 8 years. I have pampered it (garaged in the winter, park it like it is a Ferrari, etc) and it looks brand new (kudos to VW for the Tornado Red paint holding up like it is showroom condition 8 years later). I have not had one problem with it -- most trouble free car I have owned (compared to more expensive cars I have owned from BMW, Lexus, Mercedes, Audi, Acura). And, more than any car (Lexus SC400 comes in a close second, and Toyota MR2 a distant third), this BY FAR is the most fun car I have owned. Hard to describe, but 8 years later, I am more elated than day bought.

Report Abuse

goin' on 6 years

Nobama, 03/22/2010
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

This has been a fun car to drive for 103,000 miles so far. With snow on the ground and winter tires, it is an absolute blast. Reliability has been good, needing just a wheel bearing and fuel pump so far. Of all the cars I have owned, this is by far the most all around fun to drive.

Report Abuse

The SIngle Best Car You Never Knew About

Kyle, 03/01/2010
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

My current Deep Blue Pearl 2004 R32, is actually my SECOND. In between, I drove a 2005 Audi S4 with a 344hp V-8 under it's hood. I missed my 250hp (yes it DID HAVE 250 stock) uber-hatch. What can a person POSSIBLY FIND to complain about with this car, except perhaps the limited rear-seat legroom? It's faster (w simple tuning) than the Audi, has an Audi engine, Audi AWD, will stop faster than 99.9% of ALL CARS, will handle until YOU QUIT and comes with nearly all the luxury features the S4 did ( & some extra), plus it's the only VW to be built by Porsche in Slovakia. 5,000 autobahn-intended machines imported at American journalists behest for the U.S. ONLY. FAST, FUN, PRACTICAL... GERMAN.

Report Abuse

All Around Epic

Dubsanator, 08/28/2010
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

I purchased the vehicle at a great price because it had a lot of miles on it, I have been driving it ever since i bought it and wouldn't trade it for the world. I work at a dealership and I've driven my share of cars, this one takes the cake as the most fun car I have ever driven. Period. Everything about it screams amazing, the look, the styling, the epic exhaust sound, the amazing handling, the peppy speed, the smooth six speed gearbox, and last but surely not the end or least, the epic brakes. All around this car is a great buy, coming with numerous interior features that barely come standard on your common exensive BMW. Like I said, wouldn't trade it for anything.

Report Abuse
