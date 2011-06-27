At 60+ I'm probably not the usual R32 driver but it's been my daily ride for nearly 6 years. I drive it hard and love it. Reliability has been good other than for major transmission repairs at 35,000 and 65,000 miles along with clutch replacements at the same time. I don't think I drive THAT hard, but maybe I push it harder than the average driver. I've heard that AWD vehicles a hard on their drive trains because their wheels can't slip to release strain. Other than that issue a wheel bearing at 70,000 and an instrument cluster replacement under warranty have been the only other major repairs. I've yet to replace the brakes (maybe that's why I have worn out the clutches!)

