  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen R32
  4. Used 2004 Volkswagen R32
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(156)
Appraise this car

2004 Volkswagen R32 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Potent engine, slick gearbox, easy to toss around curves, lots of standard equipment, premium cabin materials, utility of hatchback design.
  • Down on power compared to its peers, not quite as quick on its feet, either.
Other years
2008
2004
Volkswagen R32 for Sale
2008
2004
List Price Estimate
$7,715 - $16,131
Used R32 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The most fun you can have in a GTI, but don't expect to keep up with the Evos and the WRXs of the world.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Volkswagen R32.

5(97%)
4(3%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
156 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 156 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Never too old to have fun
Doc J,05/13/2010
At 60+ I'm probably not the usual R32 driver but it's been my daily ride for nearly 6 years. I drive it hard and love it. Reliability has been good other than for major transmission repairs at 35,000 and 65,000 miles along with clutch replacements at the same time. I don't think I drive THAT hard, but maybe I push it harder than the average driver. I've heard that AWD vehicles a hard on their drive trains because their wheels can't slip to release strain. Other than that issue a wheel bearing at 70,000 and an instrument cluster replacement under warranty have been the only other major repairs. I've yet to replace the brakes (maybe that's why I have worn out the clutches!)
I love my 2004 R32
dpod4,07/16/2012
I bought my R32 brand new in 2004 after test driving much more expensive cars. Nothing compared. I have owned my car 8 years. I have pampered it (garaged in the winter, park it like it is a Ferrari, etc) and it looks brand new (kudos to VW for the Tornado Red paint holding up like it is showroom condition 8 years later). I have not had one problem with it -- most trouble free car I have owned (compared to more expensive cars I have owned from BMW, Lexus, Mercedes, Audi, Acura). And, more than any car (Lexus SC400 comes in a close second, and Toyota MR2 a distant third), this BY FAR is the most fun car I have owned. Hard to describe, but 8 years later, I am more elated than day bought.
goin' on 6 years
Nobama,03/22/2010
This has been a fun car to drive for 103,000 miles so far. With snow on the ground and winter tires, it is an absolute blast. Reliability has been good, needing just a wheel bearing and fuel pump so far. Of all the cars I have owned, this is by far the most all around fun to drive.
The SIngle Best Car You Never Knew About
Kyle,03/01/2010
My current Deep Blue Pearl 2004 R32, is actually my SECOND. In between, I drove a 2005 Audi S4 with a 344hp V-8 under it's hood. I missed my 250hp (yes it DID HAVE 250 stock) uber-hatch. What can a person POSSIBLY FIND to complain about with this car, except perhaps the limited rear-seat legroom? It's faster (w simple tuning) than the Audi, has an Audi engine, Audi AWD, will stop faster than 99.9% of ALL CARS, will handle until YOU QUIT and comes with nearly all the luxury features the S4 did ( & some extra), plus it's the only VW to be built by Porsche in Slovakia. 5,000 autobahn-intended machines imported at American journalists behest for the U.S. ONLY. FAST, FUN, PRACTICAL... GERMAN.
See all 156 reviews of the 2004 Volkswagen R32
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
240 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2004 Volkswagen R32 features & specs
More about the 2004 Volkswagen R32

Used 2004 Volkswagen R32 Overview

The Used 2004 Volkswagen R32 is offered in the following submodels: R32 Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback (3.2L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Volkswagen R32?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Volkswagen R32s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Volkswagen R32 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Volkswagen R32.

Can't find a used 2004 Volkswagen R32s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen R32 for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,906.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,942.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen R32 for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,455.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,697.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Volkswagen R32?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen R32 lease specials

Related Used 2004 Volkswagen R32 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles