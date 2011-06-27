Used 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Consumer Reviews
A great sport coupe for not a lot money
I originally went to the VW dealer to buy a GTI but I didn't like the car. It looks great and the GTI title suggests that it's a grand touring car but it's more of a track car, not what I was looking for. So, after testing the GTI, I rested my back a little bit (the GTI suspension is rock hard) then tried the Beetle S. And, I loved it. It's a solid sports coupe with the perfect mix of performance and comfort. Also, it's quite a good value. These are the key features: an Audi derived turbo charged four cylinder (smooth and powerful), automatic transmission that can be shifted manually, Hankook GT tires (great performance tires with a lot of grip), multilink independent rear suspension, and a radiator grill done NASCAR style (positioned down low). You can get all this for about $21,000. It's hard to find another brand that offers all this at that price point. Bottom line, it's a lot of fun to drive. I drove a 2007 VW Rabbit for 10 years and the only maintenance, other than routine, was the replacement of transmission driveshaft boots. So, I think it's reasonable to expect this car to be just as reliable. Also, just a final note, VW engineers chose this car to race in Red Bull Global Rallycross in which it won two championships.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
1 mo and 4500mi. later
I am a big tall person and bought the beetle because it was a 2 door. Gas mileage is fantastic and it runs great at 75 mph. Radio is decent but no remote start or other luxury items. Seat quality could use another inch of foam. Tires are awful but Hankook put me into better tires. Hydroplaned in heavy rain. Probably going to end up with Michelins. Now for the good things. It is a blast to drive and it likes to go fast. Cruise control is great. Stopping for a deer was fantastic ( I live in North Texas). My king ranch is so lonely from sitting, it is lonely. Need a lot better dealer support.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
great ride and drive and still running well
First I got a 2015 VW Beetle Yellow then I traded in for another car last February which should not have. Since then I miss it a lot. Just got a 2017 VW Beetle this time is red. This is has Turbo, wiper sensor, auto head light which did not have on 2015. I had the sunroof on 2015 which I rarely use. No sunroof on the 2017 which is fine with me. I got with 9K on it and looks new. Now I am glad I got it back, now having fun driving it. I still have the 4runner when I need it.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Second VW Beetle - fun car
My wife and I have enjoyed the car. We were very disappointed that VW no longer offers a manual transmission. We had a 2014 TDI Beetle that was part of the emissions recall. It had a six speed stick and it was very enjoyable to drive. The 2017 model came equipped with an automatic only. The interior space is good for two. The back seats are usable only with young children. The instrument cluster is arranged satisfactorily, but lacks the indicators I prefer - oil pressure, volt/amp meter and engine temperature. Engine temperature is available digitally by scrolling through the options, but can be distracting as you scroll. The car overall is well made, fit and finish are good.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Nice Car looks great it’s a Beetle
Good on gas Looks good to
Sponsored cars related to the Beetle
Related Used 2017 Volkswagen Beetle info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2004
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2018
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2014
- Used Nissan Altima 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2014
- Used Volvo XC60 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2014
- Used GMC Terrain 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Golf Alltrack