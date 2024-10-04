The best fuel-efficient cars come in various sizes, and we've got our picks in a number of segments right here. After buying a new car, the largest expense you’ll incur — aside from regular maintenance, of course — is fuel. (Unless you buy an EV, but that's another story.) If making every gallon count is your objective, this is a great time to be buying a new car, as gas-powered engines and hybrid vehicles are more efficient than ever.
Best Fuel-Efficient Cars
Our top picks for saving at the pump
The 2025 Honda Civic sports a fresh new design and a brand-new available hybrid powertrain. The electrified version is certainly the star of the 2025 Civic lineup, estimated to return an impressive 50 mpg in the city, 45 mpg on the highway, and 48 mpg combined. The powertrain blends a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors, resulting in 200 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque. The Civic hybrid is great to drive, but it's also nicely equipped, comfortable and functional. This is a strong pick among fuel-efficient sedans.
Best fuel-efficient midsize sedan: 2025 Toyota Camry (51 mpg)
The Toyota Camry is our favorite fuel-efficient midsize sedan. There's a lot to like here. For starters, the Camry will get up to 51 mpg combined depending on the car's configuration and trim level. All Camry models have a hybrid powertrain, and even the most basic version is expected to get 44 mpg combined for right around $30,000. The Camry comes standard with a 225-hp four-cylinder engine, and we're big fans of the sedan's updated styling and much-improved interior, which features Toyota's latest infotainment system and safety technologies.
Best fuel-efficient luxury compact sedan: 2024 Audi A3 (32 mpg)
The 2024 Audi A3 is fuel-efficient luxury. We like the A3's mild hybrid four-cylinder engine, which manages the difficult feat of feeling peppy while also netting the small sedan 32 mpg combined. Opt for Audi's famous Quattro all-wheel-drive system and you'll gain traction but lose 2 mpg combined. Regardless of the number of driven wheels, the A3 excels in the audio and in-car tech departments, and we're also happy to report its seats are fantastic.
(Note: Audi discontinued the front-wheel-drive A3 for 2025, and the new fully AWD lineup is expected to return slightly lower fuel economy.)
Best fuel-efficient luxury midsize sedan: 2025 Volvo S90 Plug-in Hybrid (66 mpg equivalent)
Purely internal combustion engine and mild hybrid cars can be efficient, sure, but ownership of a plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) like the Volvo S90 plug-in can elevate gas savings to another level. The S90's larger battery means it can drive 38 miles on electricity before the car's four-cylinder engine will take over. The S90 plug-in also boasts an astonishing 455 horsepower and plenty of luxury features. The back seats offer tons of space, too, and the tech isn't bad either.
Best fuel-efficient sports car: 2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata (29 mpg)
Who says owning a sports car has to come with a giant fuel bill? The Mazda MX-5 Miata starts under $30,000 and has always been a bastion of affordable and fuel-conscious performance. The Miata's thrifty four-cylinder engine makes 181 hp and nets 29 mpg combined while offering better driving dynamics than cars double its price. And all of that with a slick six-speed manual transmission. Light, fun and affordable, it's tough to beat the Miata as a fuel-efficient sports car.
Honorable mention: 2024 Toyota Prius (57 mpg)
It's simply a crime to leave the Toyota Prius out of the "most efficient cars" runnings; we simply didn't include it because it's a hatchback, not a sedan. Toyota kicked off the idea of an efficient, small, practical hybrid for the masses more than 20 years ago, and the Prius is still a benchmark for the segment today. The Prius was recently redesigned, featuring stunning new looks and a gamut of new technology, including Toyota's latest infotainment system. Thanks to a hybrid 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, the Prius offers as much as 57 mpg in the city, 56 mpg on the highway, and 57 mpg combined. Plus, the Prius offers a practical hatch layout and a relatively affordable price point, at just $29,085 for the base LE model (including destination). There's an extra-efficient plug-in hybrid version on offer too.
As long as you know where to look, the current auto market offers plenty of fuel-friendly options. There's truly something for everyone.