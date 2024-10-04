Best Fuel-Efficient Cars

It's simply a crime to leave the Toyota Prius out of the "most efficient cars" runnings; we simply didn't include it because it's a hatchback, not a sedan. Toyota kicked off the idea of an efficient, small, practical hybrid for the masses more than 20 years ago, and the Prius is still a benchmark for the segment today. The Prius was recently redesigned, featuring stunning new looks and a gamut of new technology, including Toyota's latest infotainment system. Thanks to a hybrid 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, the Prius offers as much as 57 mpg in the city, 56 mpg on the highway, and 57 mpg combined. Plus, the Prius offers a practical hatch layout and a relatively affordable price point, at just $29,085 for the base LE model (including destination). There's an extra-efficient plug-in hybrid version on offer too.

As long as you know where to look, the current auto market offers plenty of fuel-friendly options. There's truly something for everyone.