Used BMW 4 Series Convertible for Sale

Showing Nationwide results. Enter your
for local results.
596 listings
  • 2016 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive Convertible

    2016 BMW 4 Series
    435i xDrive Convertible

    $42,590
    Fair priceFair price
    $932 Above Market
    12,724 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Bluetooth
    Leather Seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Philadelphia, PA / 144 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBA3T7C53G5A37335
    Stock: 2001901432
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-01-2022

  • 2016 BMW 4 Series 428i SULEV Convertible

    2016 BMW 4 Series
    428i SULEV Convertible

    $28,990
    Good priceGood price
    $2,393 Below Market
    60,527 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    +more

    Located in Philadelphia, PA / 144 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: No

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBA3V7C50G5A24939
    Stock: 2001522822
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 01-13-2022

  • 2015 BMW 4 Series 428i SULEV Convertible

    2015 BMW 4 Series
    428i SULEV Convertible

    $31,590
    Fair priceFair price
    $780 Above Market
    34,815 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Phoenix, AZ / 1,950 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBA3V7C51FP772079
    Stock: 2001879339
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-27-2022

  • 2015 BMW 4 Series 428i Convertible

    2015 BMW 4 Series
    428i Convertible

    $24,966
    Great priceGreat price
    $5,999 Below Market
    42,329 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle
    4cyl Automatic
    Merlex Auto Group (Arlington, VA)
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    +more

    Located in Arlington, VA / 22 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    This vehicle is subject to prior sale. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos presented are believed to be accurate, but are provided 'AS ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: No

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBA3V5C55FP753491
    Stock: 753491
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-01-2022

  • 2016 BMW 4 Series 435i Convertible

    2016 BMW 4 Series
    435i Convertible

    $32,990
    Good priceGood price
    $1,591 Below Market
    67,913 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle
    6cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Bluetooth
    Leather Seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    +more

    Located in Orlando, FL / 758 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: No

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBA3T3C53G5A41300
    Stock: 2001913472
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-09-2022

  • 2015 BMW 4 Series 428i Convertible

    2015 BMW 4 Series
    428i Convertible

    $26,990
    Good priceGood price
    $1,407 Below Market
    72,179 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    +more

    Located in Los Angeles, CA / 2,271 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBA3V5C55FP752387
    Stock: 2001853607
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-21-2022

  • 2018 BMW 4 Series 440i Convertible

    2018 BMW 4 Series
    440i Convertible

    $39,590
    Good priceGood price
    $2,068 Below Market
    52,039 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Leather Seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Sacramento, CA / 2,345 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBA4Z5C50JEA32933
    Stock: 2001248609
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 01-18-2022

  • 2015 BMW 4 Series 428i SULEV Convertible

    2015 BMW 4 Series
    428i SULEV Convertible

    $27,990
    Good priceGood price
    61,128 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    +more

    Located in Houston, TX / 1,209 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBA3V7C53FP772777
    Stock: 2001748750
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-15-2022

  • New Listing
    2015 BMW 4 Series 435i Convertible

    2015 BMW 4 Series
    435i Convertible

    $32,990
    Good priceGood price
    $699 Below Market
    52,607 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Bluetooth
    Leather Seats
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Los Angeles, CA / 2,271 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBA3T3C50F5A40703
    Stock: 2001941603
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2022

  • 2016 BMW 4 Series 428i SULEV Convertible

    2016 BMW 4 Series
    428i SULEV Convertible

    $33,590
    Fair priceFair price
    $57 Below Market
    38,139 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Los Angeles, CA / 2,271 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBA3V7C51G5A28207
    Stock: 2001953475
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2022

  • 2016 BMW 4 Series 435i Convertible

    2016 BMW 4 Series
    435i Convertible

    $33,987
    Great priceGreat price
    $4,241 Below Market
    30,537 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle
    6cyl Automatic
    BMW of Fremont (Fremont, CA)
    Bluetooth
    Leather Seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    +more

    Located in Fremont, CA / 2,392 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Melbourne Red Metallic Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Hardtop Black W/Red Highlight; Dakota Leather Upholstery

    Dealer Review:

    I had a gread experience with BMW of Fremont. Sales and financial staff is very friendly and help me out at every step of car buying process. Dilip Khare was my advisor and he goes out of box and helped me out in custom order my 2022 BMW X3. He is very interactive with his clients and stay in touch with clients even after selling the car. He contacted me couple numer of times to check on me how I am diong with my new car. I would definately recommend go directly to him. Loan Manager Shadi also very friendly and gives you genuine advice for offers and deals that could save you tones of money over the period of onwership of BMW. Closing this, I would definatley recomment BMW of Fremont and stop by desk of Dilip Khare.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: No

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBA3T3C51G5A42137
    Stock: G5A42137
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-29-2022

  • 2015 BMW 4 Series 435i Convertible

    2015 BMW 4 Series
    435i Convertible

    $37,990
    25,229 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Bluetooth
    Leather Seats
    Upgraded Headlights
    Power Driver Seat
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Memphis, TN / 736 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBA3T3C55FP738581
    Stock: 2001437169
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 12-07-2021

  • 2015 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive Convertible

    2015 BMW 4 Series
    435i xDrive Convertible

    $35,590
    Fair priceFair price
    $1,229 Above Market
    32,297 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Greensboro, NC / 243 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBA3T7C5XF5A36357
    Stock: 2001873292
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-14-2022

  • 2019 BMW 4 Series 430i Convertible

    2019 BMW 4 Series
    430i Convertible

    $40,990
    40,950 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental vehicle
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: No

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBA4Z1C57KEE51808
    Stock: 2001840587
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-05-2022

  • 2021 BMW 4 Series 430i Convertible

    2021 BMW 4 Series
    430i Convertible

    $55,645
    Great priceGreat price
    $5,813 Below Market
    10,118 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    BMW of Bellevue (Bellevue, WA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Bellevue, WA / 2,289 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Premium Package Black W/Oyster Stitching; Vernasca Leather Upholstery Head-Up Display Live Cockpit Pro W/Navi Parking Assistance Package Arctic Race B...

    Dealer Review:

    I bought my BMW X3 at BMW of Bellevue last Friday, the overall experience is fantastic. The sales advisor is friendly and helpful, he is very knowledge. On the day of picking up the car, the store staff also gave me an immediate in car instruction on telling me how to use the key functions of the car. I ordered the vehicle 3 months before I got it, and I didn't pay any deposit. In addition, I traded in my old car in the same time when I bought the new car, and I got a good trade in price for my old car.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBA23AT01MCG17557
    Stock: MCG17557
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-16-2022

  • Price Drop
    2014 BMW 4 Series 428i Convertible

    2014 BMW 4 Series
    428i Convertible

    $26,489
    Great priceGreat price
    $5,315 Below Market
    44,481 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    AutoNation Toyota Pinellas Park (Pinellas Park, FL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Pinellas Park, FL / 828 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Hardtop

    Dealer Review:

    Excellent salesman and no hassle experience. I would like to update after my first service call but so far I can’t complain.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBA3V5C56EP751425
    Stock: EP751425
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-18-2022

  • 2019 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive Convertible

    2019 BMW 4 Series
    430i xDrive Convertible

    $39,999
    Great priceGreat price
    $6,213 Below Market
    26,197 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    Off Lease Only Orlando (Orlando, FL)
    Five Star Dealer
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Orlando, FL / 762 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    This Vehicle is Priced $6585 Below KBB Suggested Retail Price.

    Dealer Review:

    Mitch was very helpful and courteous. Helped us a lot with selecting a car we wanted. Thanks to both Mitch and kamau at off Lease Only

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBA4Z3C59KEF30909
    Stock: O365893
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-29-2022

  • 2015 BMW 4 Series 428i Convertible

    2015 BMW 4 Series
    428i Convertible

    $32,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $298 Above Market
    22,187 miles
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Phoenix, AZ / 1,950 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBA3V5C58FP753940
    Stock: 2001960194
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2022

  • 2021 BMW 4 Series 430i Convertible

    2021 BMW 4 Series
    430i Convertible

    $59,998
    Good priceGood price
    $5,105 Below Market
    1,241 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Automatic
    CarMax (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Navigation
    Upgraded Headlights
    Blind Spot Monitorin...
    +more

    Located in Tucson, AZ / 1,925 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Introducing the Love Your Car Guarantee from CarMax! Now you can take your time with a 24-hour test drive and a 30-day/1500-mile money back guarantee ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBA23AT02MCG84149
    Stock: 23029701
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2018 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive Convertible

    2018 BMW 4 Series
    440i xDrive Convertible

    $49,590
    12,446 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Leather Seats
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in Dallas, TX / 1,159 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBA4Z7C57JED47367
    Stock: 2001763924
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-24-2022

  • 2021 BMW 4 Series 430i Convertible

    2021 BMW 4 Series
    430i Convertible

    $53,876
    Great priceGreat price
    $5,243 Below Market
    20,104 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Napleton's Palm Beach Acura (West Palm Beach, FL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Keyless Entry/Start
    +more

    Located in West Palm Beach, FL / 865 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2021 BMW 4 Series 2D Convertible 430i 2.0L 4-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo 8-Speed Automatic Sport RWD

    Dealer Review:

    Excellent salesperson, Burly. Had just I wanted the way I wanted it and when I wanted. Sales and F&I all very low key. No hard sell. Great customer service including an oil change on the dealership. Will definitely buy again. Highest recommdation.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WBA23AT07MCG10502
    Stock: PCHG10502
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-27-2022

Showing 1 - 21 out of 596 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used BMW For Sale
  4. Used BMW 4 Series For Sale
4 Series Reviews & Specs
