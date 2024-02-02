Plug-In Hybrid Trucks to Watch Out For

Plug-in hybrid (PHEV) trucks are a rare breed — in fact, none are currently on sale in North America. The Ram 1500 Ramcharger will be the first plug-in hybrid pickup truck to land stateside when it goes on sale in 2025. Ford recently announced a plug-in hybrid version of the Ranger midsize pickup, but we don't expect that to make its way to the United States.

There are five hybrid trucks available in the U.S.: the Ford F-150, Ford Maverick, Ram 1500, Toyota Tacoma and Toyota Tundra. All of those are traditional hybrids with batteries that can't be charged on their own. Fully electric pickups are also increasing in popularity, with the Ford F-150 Lightning, GMC Hummer EV and Rivian R1T all making the case for gas-free truck driving. There are also electric versions of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra coming soon.

But the Ram 1500 Ramcharger, which boasts a pair of electric motors, a 92-kWh battery and a 3.5-liter V6 engine, seeks to stand out. The V6 engine doesn't power the truck, it powers the battery. Think of the Ramcharger as an electric truck with a big ol' gasoline generator along for the ride. Ram is calling the Ramcharger the ultimate electric truck, but in truth it's a plug-in hybrid with a neat party trick. Ram estimates the Ramcharger can travel 690 miles thanks to its combination of fully electric and gasoline-powered range.