What is the 86?

For many people, there is simply nothing like a two-door, rear-wheel-drive sports car. And to them the idea of the Toyota 86 has always been catnip. The 86 is a compact, lightweight coupe that places an emphasis on handling and driving fun. It even offers adequate comfort and storage capacity. However, the current 86 is not without drawbacks. It has ancient technology features and we're no fans of the weak engine. Luckily, Toyota will debut a fully redesigned 86 for 2022.

The new 86, like its predecessor, will be based on the Subaru BRZ. We've already seen the 2022 BRZ, with its wide stance and more curvaceous exterior style. The 86 is likely to mimic that look and a whole lot more — we also expect it to get the Subaru's 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine making 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. That's an increase of about 25 hp and 30 lb-ft over the current 86, depending on whether it has the six-speed manual or the six-speed automatic transmission. That's music to our ears.

It also stands to reason that infotainment, stereo and smartphone integration options will improve on the 2022 Toyota 86. At the very least, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto should come standard. If that proves true, the next-generation Toyota 86 will be a better choice than the geriatric Nissan 370Z and likely pose a tantalizing alternative to both the Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro.