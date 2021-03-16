  1. Home
2022 Toyota 86

Release Date: Early 2022
Estimated Price: Starting at $31,000 (estimated)
2022 Toyota 86
  • New styling, engine and underpinnings
  • Still largely based on the Subaru BRZ
  • Kicks off the second 86 generation introduced for 2022
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 Toyota 86 Review
by the Edmunds Experts
03/16/2021
What is the 86?

For many people, there is simply nothing like a two-door, rear-wheel-drive sports car. And to them the idea of the Toyota 86 has always been catnip. The 86 is a compact, lightweight coupe that places an emphasis on handling and driving fun. It even offers adequate comfort and storage capacity. However, the current 86 is not without drawbacks. It has ancient technology features and we're no fans of the weak engine. Luckily, Toyota will debut a fully redesigned 86 for 2022.

The new 86, like its predecessor, will be based on the Subaru BRZ. We've already seen the 2022 BRZ, with its wide stance and more curvaceous exterior style. The 86 is likely to mimic that look and a whole lot more — we also expect it to get the Subaru's 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine making 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. That's an increase of about 25 hp and 30 lb-ft over the current 86, depending on whether it has the six-speed manual or the six-speed automatic transmission. That's music to our ears.

It also stands to reason that infotainment, stereo and smartphone integration options will improve on the 2022 Toyota 86. At the very least, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto should come standard. If that proves true, the next-generation Toyota 86 will be a better choice than the geriatric Nissan 370Z and likely pose a tantalizing alternative to both the Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro.

EdmundsEdmunds says

Toyota knows it has a special vehicle on its hands in the 86, even though you could argue it's more of a Subaru. The 86 by its very nature is a throwback to a time of simpler sports cars. Here's hoping Toyota mixes those roots with modernized DNA from the GR Supra in the coming 2022 redesign.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Toyota 86.

