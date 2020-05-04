2021 Toyota 86 Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 05/04/2020

The 2021 Toyota 86 is a small sports car that we think is one of the most entertaining cars on the road today. The 86 was co-developed with the Subaru BRZ, and both cars are nearly identical outside of some small styling tweaks and available features. The cars haven't changed much since they were introduced in 2013, but we still think they're worth checking out if you're looking for affordable fun.

The rear-wheel-drive 86 is powered by a 2.0-liter flat-four (205 hp, 156 lb-ft) that's paired to either a six-speed automatic or a six-speed manual. The engine is one of the 86's weak spots, though the nimble chassis and communicative steering help us look past the power deficit. There haven't been many changes over the years, and as much as we love driving the 86, the lack of modern safety features and the engine's weak performance show the car's age.

The 86 has few direct competitors since many automakers have moved away from building affordable rear-wheel-drive coupes. The Mazda MX-5 Miata is its closest rival and a good alternative if you're looking for a budget-friendly convertible. A number of hot hatches such as the Volkswagen Golf GTI and Honda Civic Type R also offer similar performance for the money.