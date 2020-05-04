  1. Home
2021 Toyota 86

  • $27,000-$30,000 (estimated)

  • Late 2020

  • No significant changes for 2021
  • Part of the first 86 generation introduced for 2017 (but also related to the old Scion FR-S)
2021 Toyota 86 Review
by the Edmunds Experts05/04/2020

What is the 86?

The 2021 Toyota 86 is a small sports car that we think is one of the most entertaining cars on the road today. The 86 was co-developed with the Subaru BRZ, and both cars are nearly identical outside of some small styling tweaks and available features. The cars haven't changed much since they were introduced in 2013, but we still think they're worth checking out if you're looking for affordable fun.

The rear-wheel-drive 86 is powered by a 2.0-liter flat-four (205 hp, 156 lb-ft) that's paired to either a six-speed automatic or a six-speed manual. The engine is one of the 86's weak spots, though the nimble chassis and communicative steering help us look past the power deficit. There haven't been many changes over the years, and as much as we love driving the 86, the lack of modern safety features and the engine's weak performance show the car's age.

The 86 has few direct competitors since many automakers have moved away from building affordable rear-wheel-drive coupes. The Mazda MX-5 Miata is its closest rival and a good alternative if you're looking for a budget-friendly convertible. A number of hot hatches such as the Volkswagen Golf GTI and Honda Civic Type R also offer similar performance for the money.

Edmunds says

The Toyota 86 has been on sale for nearly a decade without a major overhaul, but the core product is still so entertaining we're inclined to look past many of the car's flaws, most notably its middling engine. Check out our review of the 2020 Toyota 86 right here.

