Monthly Update for October 2018 - 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long-Term Road Test

2017 Tesla Model 3: Monthly Update for October 2018

by Carlos Lago, Manager, Feature Content

Where Did We Drive It?

Our long-term 2017 Tesla Model 3 went through a transformation in October. If the photographs surrounding this text haven't already given it away, we got it wrapped. Look for more detail about that process and photos of the result soon.

Before going under the knife, it was a normal month for the Model 3. Travis Langness detailed the many party tricks it offers first-timers, from the funky door handles to the ability to move the car from your phone with the Summon feature.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

The wrap installation took a few days, so we didn't put as many miles on the Model 3 in October as we'd have liked. We charged the Model 3 eight times this month, and distances between charges ranged from 63 to 163 miles. Average energy consumption improved to 30.8 kWh/100 miles versus the 31.1 kWh/100 miles figure we reported last month.

Average lifetime consumption: 30.8 kWh/100 miles (109.3 mpge)

EPA consumption rating: 27 kWh/100 combined miles (126 mpge)

Best fill consumption: 25.6 kWh/100 miles (131.5 mpge)

Best range: 204.7 miles

Current odometer: 11,174 miles

Other fun facts:

• Best onboard consumption meter reading (aka "The Featherfoot Award"): 177 Wh/mi

• Worst reading (aka "The Leadfoot Award"): 570 Wh/mi

• Average meter reading: 244.9 Wh/mi

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Technology

"The Model 3 has no shortage of party tricks.

"Party Trick No. 1: Take your friends out for a ride, and 75 percent of them will ask how to use the door handles.

"Party Trick No. 2: Autopilot. This irresponsibly named cruise control system is fun to use momentarily, showing people that the car can drive itself. (Note: It can't, and it shouldn't be treated that way, but it's fun to pretend.)

"Party Trick No. 3: The pick-whatever-song-you-want internet radio feature. It's a great way to start a four-person karaoke session.

"Party Trick No. 4: The sheer performance. This car has lots of on-demand torque, and it's fast through the corners. Even car people aren't used to that without the associated noises such as exhaust and engine revs. It's freaky and a bit fun.

"Party Trick No. 5: The Summon feature. You can move the car forward and reverse it with your phone. Do it way before you get to the car, though. Otherwise, you'll be standing around for five minutes waiting to show off a trick while your passengers stand in the rain. Performance assessments aside, if you're looking to impress people, this is certainly a fun car to do it with." — Travis Langness, reviews editor