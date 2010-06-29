Monthly Update for November 2018 - 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long-Term Road Test

2017 Tesla Model 3: Monthly Update for November 2018

by Carlos Lago, Manager, Feature Content

Where Did We Drive It?

The constant string of software updates regularly arriving to our long-term 2017 Tesla Model 3 means there's always something new to discover. One of the updates this month included Tesla's new Navigate on Autopilot feature, which claims, after the driver's consent, to be able to make lane changes and connect on freeway interchanges by itself. Dan Edmunds, our head honcho of vehicle testing around these parts, found the system doesn't live up to its promise.

Also, the new exterior design seems to suit our Model 3. We might make some adjustments, but it's nice to see something other than gray on the exterior.

What Kind of "Fuel Economy" Did It Get?

The Model 3 traveled 800 miles this month and was charged nine times, with an average trip of 89 miles. Energy consumption figures didn't change versus last month, and our lifetime 30.8 kWh/100 miles average still trails the EPA rating somewhat.

Average lifetime consumption: 30.8 kWh/100 miles (109.3 mpge)

EPA consumption rating: 27 kWh/100 combined miles (126 mpge)

Best fill consumption: 25.6 kWh/100 miles (131.5 mpge)

Best range: 204.7 miles

Current odometer: 11,973 miles

Other fun facts:

Best onboard consumption meter reading (aka "The Featherfoot Award"): 177 Wh/mi

Worst reading (aka "The Leadfoot Award"): 570 Wh/mi

Average meter reading: 244.7 Wh/mi

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Technology

"It's early days, but my initial impression of the new Navigate on Autopilot feature is it deserves a big thumbs-down. This feature allows the car to suggest lane changes to follow a route, and it will navigate through freeway interchanges if the driver allows it to change into the proper lane by acknowledging the car's request by clicking on a turn signal. But there are many problems.

"It reacts badly if you don't take its lane change suggestions when they're not necessary. An interchange may not be coming up for miles and traffic might be light, but it seems to want to get you into the fast lane regardless. I'm more than happy to stay in the middle or right-hand lane to keep the left lanes open for those who may want to go faster. I hate it when drivers camp out in the left lane. Also, it seems to be unaware that HOV lane access in L.A. is restricted to certain small zones. On many occasions, it directed me to get in when there were no legal openings.

"If you ignore such a request too long, the car reacts by slowing down quite a bit and in a fairly sudden way that irritates following drivers. I've had it slow to 45 mph with cars behind before I got scared by what it was doing and took over.

"Also, it generally seems more nervous and jumpy even when no changes are in the works for miles and miles. Regular Autopilot feels confident (overconfident, I would say), but Autopilot running under the Navigate on Autopilot feels like a paranoid student driver. It overreacts to non-events. All in all, I have zero confidence in it.

"I don't think it should be in the hands of the public, quite frankly. It feels dangerously underdeveloped. And I'm not willing to be a guinea pig unless I'm drawing a salary from Tesla. Seriously, this should not be on public roads. Tesla calls it beta, but that's a cop-out. That status only proves my point. Autosteer — the marquee component of regular Autopilot — has been beta for four years. It's not perfect either, but Navigate on Autopilot is really sketchy. Beta is OK for a phone but not for a car." — Dan Edmunds, director, vehicle testing