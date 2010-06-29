Monthly Update for May 2019 - 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long-Term Road Test

2017 Tesla Model 3: Monthly Update for May 2019

by Carlos Lago, Manager, Feature Content

Where Did We Drive It?

After its performance-improving update last month, our long-term 2017 Tesla Model 3 had a relatively quiet May. Thanks to this lull we were able to give a long overdue look at the dashcam Tesla added in an over-the-air update late last year.

Setting it up couldn't be easier. Grab a USB thumb drive and create a folder on it called "TeslaCam." Plug it into one of the Model 3's USB ports, and that's it. If everything's working right, a small camera icon with a red dot appears on the top right of the entertainment display to indicate the cameras are recording. There are three: one forward facing and two looking rearward from the front fenders.

Tapping this icon saves the previous 10 minutes of video in a specific folder within the TeslaCam folder on your thumb drive, making it easy to log hilarious displays of driving ineptitude from fellow motorists or potential evidence if you've been in an accident. All you have to do afterward is pull the thumb drive.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

Our Model 3 traveled just over 480 miles this month and was charged seven times. As reported in last month's update, our newly improved 290-mile range (on Tesla's recommended 90% charge) has yet to impact our driving habits. The nature of the commutes of most staffers combined with how frequently we swap cars means we seldom plug it in with more than 100 miles showing on the trip.

Average lifetime consumption: 30.7 kWh/100 miles (109.8 mpge)

EPA consumption rating: 27 kWh/100 combined miles (126 mpge)

Best fill consumption: 21.7 kWh/100 miles (131.5 mpge)

Best range: 217.2 miles

Current odometer: 18,485 miles

Other fun facts:



Best onboard consumption meter reading (aka "The Featherfoot Award"): 177 Wh/mi

Worst reading (aka "The Leadfoot Award"): 570 Wh/mi

Average meter reading: 240.5 Wh/mi

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Interior

"I love the steering wheel in our Model 3. It might be my favorite steering wheel in any car today. It's engagingly small in diameter, while the 9-and-3 grips are super thick and sized just right for my palms. Makes me think of an old arcade game such as RoadBlasters, where the wheel's sportiness was exaggerated beyond anything you'd find in an actual car. Tesla puts such a wheel into a mass-market consumer vehicle as standard equipment — you don't even have to upgrade to a sport package or something. It's a perfect 10 in a category that doesn't get as much attention as it should." — Josh Sadlier, senior manager, content strategy

"The Model 3's back seat is an obvious weak spot, as my parents' recent visit underscored. They were generally gee-whiz amazed by the Model 3, but they were disappointed by the low-mounted rear bottom cushion and the lack of comfortable contours back there. Not much legroom either. As comfortable as the front seats are — I find them delightful — I'm surprised Tesla couldn't do a halfway decent job with the rear compartment. The Model 3 is at a distinct disadvantage versus well-rounded rivals such as the 3 Series in this regard."

— Josh Sadlier